Who dreams to arrive
We continue with the big names from last month: Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé. The Frenchman wants to leave PSG, and Real Madrid continues to be determined to take over his services, despite what happened last June.
The Briton, for his part, knows that he will leave Dortmund this summer, and the whites want to get ahead of possible destinations in the Premier League. The former Birmingham player has always confirmed that one of his big dreams in the world of football is to play for the White House.
One of the big news that went around the football world in the last days of the transfer market was the signing of joao cancel for Bayern. The Portuguese will play on loan to the Bavarian entity until the end of the season, and the curious thing about this operation is that the Manchester City player was offered to Real Madrid, but the white entity decided not to undertake the operation.
Rayan Cherky, the new star of Olympique de Lyon, sounds to reinforce Real Madrid for the summer market. The young Frenchman is dazzling in Ligue 1. He is just 19 years old.
february calendar
The month of February comes something moved for the meringues. His first meeting will be this Wednesday against the Elche. It will be the game that closes the 21st day of La Liga. The meringues will have to obtain the three points if they want to keep their distance of eight points with FC Barcelona. On Saturday they will play in one of the most difficult stadiums in the first division; the sadar. It will be Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. when they will have to face the Liverpool at Anfield, and on Saturday, February 25 at 6:30 p.m. they will face off against the Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Already in March, on the 2nd, approximately three weeks from now, they will play the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals against barca. This first match will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu, with the return being at the Barcelona theater.
