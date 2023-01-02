2023 has already begun and, with the new year, the pass market for the start of a new season that will be full of football and strong emotions in a happy Argentina, after winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in the final before France.
Then, We will review the latest news from Club Atlético Boca Juniorswhich will continue to be led by Hugo Benjamín Ibarra, and which will seek to be crowned again in the domestic tournament, but above all go for the great obsession: the conquest of the seventh Copa Libertadores in its history.
Ezequiel Fernandez and Nicolas Valentini they returned from their loans in Tigre and Aldosivi, respectively. They will be evaluated in first person by DT Hugo Ibarra. It is probable that “Equi” will be considered for the great level he had in Tigre last season, while the 21-year-old defender with his last stint in Aldosivi could face the same fate.
Boca wants yes or yes to a central defender and the main target from the beginning was Lucas Merolla, from Huracán, although full progress has not yet been made. Option B is Nazarene Colombo, from Defense and Justice, who can act as second center-back but his skillful foot is right-handed. Totally fallen for Adonis Friaswho already signed in León de México.
In the offensive phase, the Uruguayan midfielder is intended Nicolas Lodeirofrom Boca past: the soccer player works in the Major Soccer League from the United States and, although it will not be easy since Boca will have to disburse an estimated sum of 2 million dollars for the remaining year of the contract, Riquelme called him specifically to tell him that he wants it and that he will be the undisputed starter. The answer is awaited.
The first to leave was Gaston Gerzel (on loan to Sarmiento). The winger returned from playing for Platense, but since he was not going to be considered, they chose to loan him out again with the aim of giving him even more continuity and filming at another club. The other confirmed output is that of Carlos Zambrano: The Peruvian defender confronted Hugo Ibarra, DT of Boca, for refusing to train while waiting for the offer to continue at the club, and when he regretted it it was too late, so he ended up terminating his contract. “It was totally weird, honestly. I didn’t expect anything from what happened, but these are things that happen in football. In the end we ended up on good terms, we mutually broke the contract. And I think I’m leaving calm“, he summarized, already in his country.
Rodrigo Montes (Central Cordoba de Santiago del Estero), Oscar Salomón (Tigre), Erik Bodencer (Sacachispas), Adrián Sánchez (Everton de Chile), Israel Escalante (Alajuelense de Costa Rica) and Renzo Giampaoli (Rosemborg BK) must return to the club boquense Ibarra will have to define if he has any of them.
Boca will play an international friendly triangle against Independiente and Everton from Chile. The preparatory matches will begin on January 7 and will last until the 13th of that month.
The classic with Red will be played at the Estadio Bicentenario in San Juan, the same venue as against the Chilean squad.
It will serve the blue and gold team to prepare the first final of 2023 for the points: against Racing for the 2022 International Super Cupthe brand new event whose first edition will take place in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, on friday january 20 with hours yet to be defined. The venue will be the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium.
Xeneize earned the right to participate in this contest, which will add a star, for having been the 2022 Professional League champion that they won on the last day after drawing against Independiente and after River defeated the Academy, which is competing for be the one that added the most points in the Annual Table.
