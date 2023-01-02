The central defender Carlos Zambrano terminated his relationship with #Mouth Friday afternoon and he spent New Years in his country

👉He has offers to continue abroad, but his priority is to play abroad #AlianzaLima 🇵🇪 They are holding talks, now they are waiting for the club to formalize an offer again. pic.twitter.com/PmFkwQsLE2

— -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) January 1, 2023