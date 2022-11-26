These are the latest news from the Eagles:

After winning the title of MX Women’s League In Opening 2022, the felines now want to steal an important player from the feathered ones.

Due to her goalscoring abilities and the opportunities to generate dangerous plays, the Canadian technique Carmelina Moscato She would have been amazed to be able to look for her signing.

Tigres moves strongly for Scarlett Camberos, they love her yes or yes They look for him with exchanges, first they wanted to involve the manly (Katty Martínez type – Sebastián Córdova) Now, they are already looking for him with exchanges with the Femenil@AmericaFemenil pic.twitter.com/F0RTAinX7z — Delirio Azulcrema (@DelirioAzulcrem) November 25, 2022

According to information from Sergio Sanchezan independent journalist, the Azulcrema board of directors and the player would be in talks to mutually terminate their employment agreement, after losing ownership last semester.

farias He arrived in the Clausura 2021, being a starter for three tournaments, but with the arrival of the Spanish coach Angel Villacampa he had to stay on the bench.

It is coming down in Coapa! 🏟️❌ The board of directors and Janelly Farías would have reached a mutual agreement to terminate their contract with benefits for both parties. 🦅📃🔥 Everything indicates that the defense will be one of the first casualties of the team. 😓#TheBiggest 💛 pic.twitter.com/KF8bI8gzh6 – LosmasgrandesMX (@LosMasGrandesMX) November 25, 2022

After having saved a decisive penalty to avoid defeat against Polandthe Mexican goalkeeper has received endless praise and now one came from the goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

“He has a great history in World Cups and unfortunately for us today he continued to do so, so congratulations.”confessed the goalkeeper of the Juventus.

“He’s obviously the man of the match, for stopping a penalty from a man who never misses penalties, I congratulate him and tell him to slow down because this moment is very good.”ended.

Respect between goalkeepers! 🤝 Wojciech Szczęsny, goalkeeper of #POLhad words of appreciation towards @yosoy8a for his work in the #FIFAWorldCup with #ElTri. — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) November 23, 2022

One of the names that has been heard a lot during Stove Football is the Uruguayan from Santos Laguna, who supposedly was in the interest of the Eagles, talking about a possible barter with the Peruvian Peter Aquino and the definitive assignment of the Argentine leo suarez.

And although now it has been managed that Tigres has an advantage in the signing, the Azulcrema sports director accepted that the Uruguayan was not in his panorama.

“America never looked for it since they have in that position Richard Sanchez, Alvaro FidalgoAquino and jonathan dos santos”he declared.

❌❌FALSE❌❌ I am in a position to inform you that Fernando Gorriarán does not come to Tigres UANL, he stays in the Comarca Lagunera with Club Santos Laguna 🟢⚪, it is a lie that there is an offer from the U of NL, América or Toluca, informed they are 👀 pic.twitter.com/BbxShAvJJI – Orlando Silva ℹ (@Sonricks_23) November 25, 2022

Many people are in Qatar to support the Mexican team. One of them is the owner of the America, Emilio Azcarragawho took the opportunity to live with cream-blue fans who are in Asian lands.

Through social networks circulates a tik tokof @medinamexwhere the fan asks the businessman how he is dressed and he answers ‘Gala, tuxedo’.

Emilio Azcárraga in Qatar pic.twitter.com/qOC03RTBaP — The teacher (@El_ProfeDT) November 25, 2022

During the week a video became famous where fans teach some Qataris to say ‘What the fuck to his mother, America’but now they returned it to the rojiblancos.

There is a video on the networks where a fan of the Coapa club asks a local fan to repeat the sentence ‘Fuck his mother, Guadalajara’with a Spanish that is understood very little, which generated applause and laughter among the people around.