América was left with a thorn in it after not being able to win the Liga MX title of the 2022 Apertura Tournament, after the great season he had, however, he will continue to bet on the technical capacity of the Argentine Fernando Ortiz for Closing 2023.
These are the latest news from the Eagles:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Tigres wants to steal Scarlett Camberos
After winning the title of MX Women’s League In Opening 2022, the felines now want to steal an important player from the feathered ones.
Due to her goalscoring abilities and the opportunities to generate dangerous plays, the Canadian technique Carmelina Moscato She would have been amazed to be able to look for her signing.
Janelly Farías in talks to leave El Nido
According to information from Sergio Sanchezan independent journalist, the Azulcrema board of directors and the player would be in talks to mutually terminate their employment agreement, after losing ownership last semester.
farias He arrived in the Clausura 2021, being a starter for three tournaments, but with the arrival of the Spanish coach Angel Villacampa he had to stay on the bench.
Guillermo Ochoa was praised by Polish rival
After having saved a decisive penalty to avoid defeat against Polandthe Mexican goalkeeper has received endless praise and now one came from the goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.
“He has a great history in World Cups and unfortunately for us today he continued to do so, so congratulations.”confessed the goalkeeper of the Juventus.
“He’s obviously the man of the match, for stopping a penalty from a man who never misses penalties, I congratulate him and tell him to slow down because this moment is very good.”ended.
Santiago Baños confessed that they have never looked for Gorriarán
One of the names that has been heard a lot during Stove Football is the Uruguayan from Santos Laguna, who supposedly was in the interest of the Eagles, talking about a possible barter with the Peruvian Peter Aquino and the definitive assignment of the Argentine leo suarez.
And although now it has been managed that Tigres has an advantage in the signing, the Azulcrema sports director accepted that the Uruguayan was not in his panorama.
“America never looked for it since they have in that position Richard Sanchez, Alvaro FidalgoAquino and jonathan dos santos”he declared.
El Patrón lived with fans in Qatar
Many people are in Qatar to support the Mexican team. One of them is the owner of the America, Emilio Azcarragawho took the opportunity to live with cream-blue fans who are in Asian lands.
Through social networks circulates a tik tokof @medinamexwhere the fan asks the businessman how he is dressed and he answers ‘Gala, tuxedo’.
Azulcrema fans return it to Chivas
During the week a video became famous where fans teach some Qataris to say ‘What the fuck to his mother, America’but now they returned it to the rojiblancos.
There is a video on the networks where a fan of the Coapa club asks a local fan to repeat the sentence ‘Fuck his mother, Guadalajara’with a Spanish that is understood very little, which generated applause and laughter among the people around.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#latest #news #America #Ochoa #praised #Polish #rival #Gorriarán #interest #club
Leave a Reply