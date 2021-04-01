Two officials in Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank have warned of new methods of electronic fraud, in which a number of victims have occurred during the past months, such as the spread of fake promotions for famous restaurants on social media.

The two officials said that fraudsters took advantage of the measures accompanying the spread of the Corona pandemic and the high demand for online shopping, to implement their fraudulent schemes by advertising delicious meals for small amounts.

They advised not to respond to unreliable promotions, and to communicate with restaurants or establishments that fraudsters claim are offering large discounts to their customers to ensure the validity of the offers.

The Director of the Anti-Fraud Branch in Abu Dhabi Police, Captain Mohammed Rashid Al-Aryani, confirmed that new methods have been implemented by fraudsters during the past period, including sending anonymous links via WhatsApp, e-mail and text messages that accuse the victims of winning financial prizes, and anonymous calls from fraudsters and claiming that they are from A governmental or semi-governmental entity, or they are customer service employees at the bank, as they assure the victim that his bank card is banned due to not updating the data, and then deceiving him to reveal his bank data.

Al-Eryani said during a remote interactive seminar entitled “Financial and Electronic Fraud Crimes … Challenges and Opportunities for Confrontation”, that in case of suspicion that a person is about to be exposed to a fraud, he should contact a security service at (8002626). And upon falling into a fraud, he must contact the bank and inform him of that, and go to the nearest police station to report the incident.

He advises that you set personal identification numbers and strong passwords and change them frequently, limit the amount of personal information on social media sites, and not share information with parties claiming to be from the bank or local authorities.

In turn, the head of the Fraud Risk Department at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and a member of the Anti-Fraud Committee of the Emirates Banks Federation, Muhammad Issa Al-Balushi, explained that fraud through fake promotional offers for restaurants is carried out by the fraudster creating a website and promoting fake meals, through social media, containing a link that the customer clicks on He enters his card and password information, and the fraudster takes it.

As for fraud through false delivery requests, Al-Balushi mentioned that he is executed by sending a fraudulent email to the customer asking him to make a payment for a shipment that the victim expects to arrive or was notified of, where the customer clicks on the link and enters his card data and makes the payment process, and because of the customer not reading the message Accurately, he believes he received the one-time password for his payment, and the fraudster seizes it to complete his online transactions.

He stated that fraud by seizing the WhatsApp account is carried out by contacting the victim and presenting an attractive deal related to his interests, where the victim shows interest in the offered deal, so that the fraudster sends him a short text message to register himself to benefit from the deal, and as soon as he clicks on the link, the fraudster seizes His phone, then he seizes the WhatsApp account, and starts calling his relatives and friends, pretending to be a friend or relative, and asks for his card details in order to complete an urgent online transaction, and he will transfer the amount in the account of this friend or relative, and because of the victim’s lack of awareness or contact With his relative, to ensure the authenticity of the story, the fraudster succeeds in obtaining from the victim the bank card data and a one-time password, as he completes his fraudulent transaction, while the victim believes that his friend is making the purchase.

Individuals are advised not to click on links in e-mails or short messages without making sure of their purpose, and to make sure that the person or one of his family members is expecting shipments to arrive to them, and to read the messages carefully always and verify the source of the message, and to check e-mail addresses sometimes similar to addresses The original e-mail, and check whether the website that the link directs you to is a secure site by having https at its beginning.

He advised to avoid providing bank data through the “WhatsApp” program, while reading the one-time password messages sent by the bank, and avoiding pressure on online or social media promotions that seem too good to be true.





