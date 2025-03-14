Last Tuesday, our country was shaken by the terrible news of the Murder of a social educator at the hands of three children under 14, 15 and 17 years On a guardian floor located in Badajoz. Since then, the investigation is underway and the penalties to which the three young people will face will be known soon.

Meanwhile, the media try to provide more data about how the crime occurred and, above all, the despair in which Belén Cortés was, who had already assured that I was suffering threats and “feared for his life”.

This Friday, Let’s see She has shown the last conversation that the social educator held with her partner, to whom she assured that the minors she was in charge They were “trying to get out”.

Likewise, Bethlehem contacted the father of one of the minors guarded, who was assured that the young man was “a little rebellious, with the intention of leaving with the other.” “I am trying to redirect. I have gotten into bed, to see if the syrup takes effect“

The child’s father wanted to know if his son was going to go to the institute the next day and said he would put the situation to the knowledge of “the Board.” Seeing that Bethlehem did not answer, the man sent a second message asking if the young people had fallen as Bethlehem did not respond, because his murderers had already ended his life.