Never bet against the Spurs. It was valid during the final years of the Duncan-Parker-Ginobili trio, those in which the San Antonio team seemed too old and instead found themselves always in the race for the title. It is sensationally valid also in this 2021-22: Gregg Popovich started it with the worst roster in his 26-year career in San Antonio and will close it at the Play-In, after keeping the Lakers out of the best 10 teams in the West.