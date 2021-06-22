It sounds like the idea of ​​a Marvel villain, but it’s real. From Crystal Dynamics they work to fix it as soon as possible.

Trouble for Marvel’s Avengers with its latest patch 1.8.0 released this week. Apparently, quite a few players are reporting that, in the games, personal data appears, such as the Xbox Gamertag, the PlayStation ID or what is worse: their IP adress.

From Crystal Dynamics they have ensured that they are aware of the matter and are trying to fix it as soon as possible: “We are aware of the problem in which a floating text string appears on the screen and we are investigating it. We recommend that refrain from broadcasting if you are experiencing this problem. We apologize for this error, the team is investigating it urgently. Thank you for informing us of this so quickly. “

Crystal Dynamics ensures that you are already working on a solutionPaul Tassi, a specialist journalist for Forbes, has also expressed his dissatisfaction on Twitter. “It’s one of the worst bugs I’ve seen. People getting your IP address can wreak havoc with your internet connection with DDOS attacks, or potentially get your hands on other information. I don’t know what is the other string of numbers that appears next to it due to this error, but I imagine it can’t be good either. “

Tassi himself says it all. That the nickname that we have appears in the console can be uncomfortable but it has no more consequences than ignoring requests or messages; but having the IP appear next to your character in the game can lead to bigger problems. Hopefully Crystal Dynamics fixes it soon. Among other content, Wakanda and Black Panter will soon be coming to Marvel’s Avengers.

