All the information about the pass market in Argentine soccer: registrations, rumors and much more about Boca, River and other members of the South American league. Take note!
1. Enzo Fernández, the new face of River
After negotiating his departure from Defense and Justice, midfielder Enzo Fernández is already in the United States with his new teammates to face the remainder of the Copa Libertadores and the new local championship.
two. Briasco and Rolón, Boca’s reinforcements
Norberto Briasco and Esteban Rolón signed their contracts as new players for Club Atlético Boca Juniors. They are the faces that Miguel Ángel Russo already has in view of the new semester of 2021.
3. Lisandro López and a new chapter with Racing
The eternal captain and idol of The academy He terminated his contract with Atlanta United and is back at Racing Club. His idea is to play until the end of the year and retire in the club of his loves.
Four. Ortigoza, another historical one that returns to San Lorenzo
After several years away from the Nuevo Gasómetro, Néstor Ortigoza and the San Lorenzo leadership reached an agreement and he is now a new player of the Clone. Upon his arrival, he was joined by the renewal of the contract of Sebastián Torrico, also a team legend blaugrana and a fundamental bastion in obtaining the 2014 Copa Libertadores.
5. Silvio Romero, non-transferable in Independiente
Although the interest of River was only a rumor, from the leadership of Independiente they assured that the forward and captain of the squad has no chance of leaving in this market. Romero has one more year left on his contract with the Avellaneda club and the idea is to retain him.
