A similar service could only be born in a city like Las Vegas: a plane transformed into an alcove for making love in the clouds. The flight costs 1300 dollars and lasts 45 minutes. If you want to extend it to 90 minutes the price rises to 1800 euros. Caitlyn Rose, an Australian TikToker, recounted her experience in a video. “It's called the cloud of love, my boyfriend and I were there…” is the title of the post.

Inside the plane – a twin-engine Cessna 414 there are pillows, a mattress and red satin sheets and everything is furnished like a luxury suite. Slogan of the service: «It offers couples the opportunity to live out their fantasy in bespoke romantic interiors».

“It's the perfect date,” the girl said enthusiastically, adding: “A curtain separated us from the pilot, who was wearing headphones so he couldn't hear us.”

Upon landing, couples are presented with a Mile High Club VIP certificate and have a photo taken with the plane itself.