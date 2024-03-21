The defense of the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, has informed the judge that he is investigating him for alleged irregular contracts at the head of the federative body that He plans to return to Spain on April 6 and that it is “at the full disposal” of the court

The writing, to which you have had access EFEwas presented yesterday morning, shortly after the operation of the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard became known in which his home was registered in Granada and the headquarters of the federation, among other properties.

In it, Rubiales' lawyer explains to the chief judge of the Investigative Court number 4 of Majadahonda that her client has a return ticket from the Dominican Republic on April 6 on a flight that is scheduled to arrive in Madrid at 11:25 hours.

His wife and daughters plan to fly to that country on March 29 and return with Luis Rubiales on the 6th, according to the same letter, which includes the flight reservation for the entire family.

At the full disposal of the court



Regarding his possible arrest -scheduled for when he arrives in Spain-, his defense states: “We do not know if the arrest of Mr. Rubiales Béjar has been ordered, but through this letter we wish to make it clear that he is at the full disposal of this Court in order to clarify the ongoing investigation.”

Rubiales is investigated for possible corruption crimesalthough he was not among the seven people that the UCO planned to arrest yesterday, given that both the judge in the case and the investigators knew that he had not been in Spain for days.

Yesterday, Civil Guard agents searched his home in Granada in search of possibly irregular contracts from the last five years in the Federationcoinciding with his stage at the head of the entity.

Seven arrested in the operation



Football Federation, Tomás González Cueto. A record that is added to ten others, including that of the Federation headquarters and the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, on a day in which there were seven arrests: five in Madrid and two in Granada. Among these arrests, that of a trusted man of Rubiales, the external legal advisor of theTomás González Cueto.

Other detainees are the directors of Legal Services and Human Resources of the Federation, Pedro González Segura and José Javier Giménez, respectively.

In addition, the brother of the director of Legal Services, Ángel González Segura, director of one of the companies, the construction company Gruconsa, chosen for works on the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, which hosts the Copa del Rey final, has been arrested.

As investigated it also appears Ramón Caravaca, company administrator who allegedly paid for the alleged espionage to the president of the football players' union, David Aganzo.

The device is directed by the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 4 of Majadahonda (Madrid), in coordination with the Prosecutor's Office against Corruption and Organized Crime and with the UCO.

This is the same court that began investigating the contract for the transfer of the Saudi Arabia Super Cup signed by Rubiales with businessman and former soccer player Gerard Piquéand written by the office of the external legal advisor of the Football Federation, that is, González Cueto, one of the detainees.

