According to the new leaks, the “Galaxy S22 Ultra” will come with a design close to the “Galaxy Note”, and it will also integrate a pen and a “selfie” camera with powerful features for photography lovers.

According to The Verge, a technical news website, the new Samsung phone will support 108, 10 and 12 megapixels cameras.

With regard to the phone’s battery, according to the leaks mentioned by the “GSM Arena” website, it will integrate a 5,000 mAh battery.

According to the leaks of “On Leaks Digit”, the “Galaxy S22 Ultra” has a 6.8-inch curved screen, with a high refresh rate and distinctive accuracy.

The dimensions of the phone, according to the leaks, for each of the length, width and height, will be 163.2 x 77.9 x 8.9 millimeters.