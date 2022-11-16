How much is the last example of an iconic dynasty like that of the Lamborghini Aventador worth? To be precise, 1.6 million dollars according to RM Sotheby’s which last April auctioned off the very last example of the supercar with a V12 engine from Sant’Agata Bolognese. The model in version LP 780-4 Ultimae Coupe It was just recently delivered to its owner who will soon be able to get behind the wheel of a truly exclusive car. Alongside this collectible Aventador, the lucky and wealthy enthusiast also won an NFT created in collaboration with the digital artist Krista Kimthe music producer Steve Aoki and with the INVNT GROUP agency.

The experience behind the wheel of the latest Lamborghini V12 will then continue even after delivery, with the owner of this latest example also having access to various exclusive contents and experiences linked to the world of the Bull brand. Starting from the possibility of seeing exclusively digital previews of future new models of the car manufacturer of Sant’Agata Bolognese, in particular those in limited edition. The owner of the last Aventador in history will also be able to take a private tour of the Museum as well as have a virtual “Meet and Greet” with Steve Aoki and Kirsta Kim. The work in NFT is directly linked to the physical car, with an exclusive soundtrack created by Steve Aoki and inspired by the car.

The elegant lines of the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae are perfectly combined with the performance of this final version. The 6.5-litre twelve-cylinder “Longitudinale Rear” (LP) engine develops 780 HP: 40hp more than the Aventador S and 10hp more than the SVJ on its permanent all-wheel drive. The LP 780-4 Ultimae is a tribute to the instinctive character, power and performance resulting from ten years of evolution of the Lamborghini Aventador: the know-how of the SVJ powertrain that allowed the record to be set on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife at July 2018, the sporty technical innovations and luxury of the S version, the purity of the original Aventador concept. It is the grand finale of the traditional V12 combustion engine and the definitive Aventador, in every sense. The unique carbon fiber monocoque of the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae, light and extremely stiff, and the extensive use of carbon fiber throughout the bodywork guarantee a dry weight of only 1550 kg. The Coupé version, which weighs 25 kg less than the Aventador S, has the same power-to-weight ratio as the SVJ (1.98 kg/hp), acceleration from 0 to 100 in 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 355 km/h, with 720 Nm of torque at a maximum of 6750 rpm plus a variable timing system (VVT) and a variable geometry intake system (VIS) calibrated for an optimized torque curve. The CCB braking system goes from 100 km/h to a complete stop in just 30 m.