Yes, you read that right Kinect. Although this accessory is already discontinued, which could make it the last game of its kind.

He Kinect it was a proposal that Microsoft tried to make it work with all the resources they had, either to Xbox 360 or Xbox One, was his way of responding to the dynamics proposed by the Nintendo Wii in which it was offered to be able to use our body to play, without the need for a control.

Unfortunately the Kinect was not that popular and in the end Xbox decided to withdraw this product. However, we discovered to our surprise that there will be one last title for the Xbox Kinect in 2021, even if it is not even a console game.

Trafficking with organs … from aliens? in the space?

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator to begin with is a title that you can find in Steam, under the developer Strange Scaffold.

And the name should tell you everything you need to know about it: a sci-fi horror game based on the black market buying and selling of organs from both humans and aliens.

For some reason, in addition to being able to play traditionally with keyboard and mouse, the developers also enabled the option to use the Kinect as a control.

But wait, this gets better, on the official page of Steam this option does not appear; the information was learned thanks to an exclusive by Rock Paper Shotgun (via Gamerant). This is a clear sign to some that the days of the life of the Kinect are numbered.

Sure, we could continue to see mods and community contributions for this device, but officially it’s time to say goodbye.

If you are interested in experimenting with Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator in Kinect You should be on the lookout this year, as this game doesn’t have a release date for 2021 yet.



