The new iPhones will get an improved camera and faster Face ID sensor. This is reported by MacRumors with reference to network insider Max Weinbach.

In a series of publications in Twitter-Account Weinbach disclosed information that new Apple smartphones will support the so-called dynamic zoning algorithm, thanks to which the Face ID biometric sensor will work faster. At the same time, the younger flagship iPhone 12 mini with a 5.4-inch display, due to the new arrangement of the components, can get a reduced Face ID cutout.

The blogger paid special attention to the cameras of devices, which, in comparison with the latest iPhones, will shoot more detailed images and videos. All smartphones will get better digital zoom thanks to the improved software, and the optical zoom is expected to be improved in the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. The author specified that objects far from the camera will be processed using the Depp Fusion algorithm and Smart HDR 3 technology. The third lens of the smartphone camera will receive a wider aperture, which will have a positive effect on photographs taken in low light conditions. The insider is confident that the iPhone 12 series devices will support 4K video shooting at 120 and 240 frames per second.

Weinbach concluded by saying that the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max will last about an hour longer on a single battery charge than the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. At the same time, the autonomy of the iPhone 12 compared to the iPhone 11 will be reduced due to the design features of the new device. The specialist emphasized that the information was obtained from trusted sources, the data was collected over three weeks.

The presentation of the new iPhones is expected on October 13. In late September, bloggers EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach revealed the details of the iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. In particular, insiders said that the top 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max will have sharp edges and impressive weight, which makes it difficult to hold the smartphone in one hand.