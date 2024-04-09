Intel's 13th and 14th generation CPUs appear to have some stability issues with some games, the chip giant has opened an investigation.
Intel is grappling with a issue involving its 13th and 14th generation processors: in recent months, owners of these chips have in fact noticed an increase in crashes with many games, so much so that Epic Games has been forced to issue a warning advising players to check the settings directly from the BIOS.
The Californian giant has now taken action, announcing that it has opened an investigation to discover the reasons behind the problems that seem to involve a growing number of users.
Stability issues
The stability problems of Intel processors originated with the launch of the thirteenth generation of chips and today seem to have taken on global characteristics.
The crashes affect 13th and 14th generation CPUs and take the form of various errors: ranging from “out of memory” messages to simply exiting the game, up to a total PC freeze. The reports seem to be in greater numbers games based on Unreal Enginewhich could indicate a stability problem.
Intel has finally taken action, opening an official investigation: “Intel is aware of issues occurring when performing certain tasks on 13th and 14th Generation Core processors for desktop PCs and is investigating them with key partners“said a company spokesperson interviewed by ZDNet Korea.
Manual solutions
At the moment there are therefore no official fixes but players have worked to find temporary solutions. In fact, it seems that it is necessary to improve stability Manually downclock or undervolt Intel processors.
As we mentioned, Epic recommended changing the SVID to Intel Fail Safe directly from the BIOS of ASUS, Gigabyte and MSI motherboards.
The investigation comes after the PCWorld editorial team had to replace an Intel Core i9 13900K to avoid blocking with Fortnite. While waiting to hear the outcome of Intel's investigations, have you encountered problems with the most recent processors from the American company? Recently Intel announced a change of strategy for the production of its chips due to the huge losses of money in recent years.
