Intel's 13th and 14th generation CPUs appear to have some stability issues with some games, the chip giant has opened an investigation.

Intel is grappling with a issue involving its 13th and 14th generation processors: in recent months, owners of these chips have in fact noticed an increase in crashes with many games, so much so that Epic Games has been forced to issue a warning advising players to check the settings directly from the BIOS.

The Californian giant has now taken action, announcing that it has opened an investigation to discover the reasons behind the problems that seem to involve a growing number of users.

Stability issues 14th generation Intel processors The stability problems of Intel processors originated with the launch of the thirteenth generation of chips and today seem to have taken on global characteristics.

The crashes affect 13th and 14th generation CPUs and take the form of various errors: ranging from "out of memory" messages to simply exiting the game, up to a total PC freeze. The reports seem to be in greater numbers games based on Unreal Enginewhich could indicate a stability problem. Intel has finally taken action, opening an official investigation: "Intel is aware of issues occurring when performing certain tasks on 13th and 14th Generation Core processors for desktop PCs and is investigating them with key partners"said a company spokesperson interviewed by ZDNet Korea.