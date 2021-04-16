In tune with the new normal, trends from winter makeup 2021 arrive with the focus on innovation, skin care and the look. With the use of the mask as an ally of the current pandemic context, this season the main protagonists are the eyes.

“To the well-known cat-eye, the graphic lines and the ‘winged outline’ or ‘floating’ are added, which are some of the most daring proposals for those who seek to enlarge and broaden the gaze or define and enhance the color of the iris. The purpose is to exaggerate this type of upward stroke with a pinch of drama, either by thickening and lengthening the outline or by doing it alone or continued over the eye socket. It is important to round off these looks by making up the eyelids with brown, green, or blue shadows with satin or metallic finishes, which are the trendiest variant of the season ”, says Carolina Calabria, Brand Manager at Idraet Pro Make UP.

Another trend that prevails are the natural and super bushy eyebrows. “To achieve a unibrow effect, in some cases it is enough just to comb them and, in others, it is necessary to resort to makeup. For this I recommend using a pomade and an angular brush to achieve a natural hair-by-hair look ”, adds Calabria.

Bases that take care of. Campaign image of the new Givenchy Prisme Libre base. brightens and hydrates the skin at the same time.

Meanwhile, Emanuel Lencina, trainer and make up artist from Guerlain Argentina, reveals that this year makeup is used more stripped down and the priority is to get a healthy skin: “Skin care products gain prominence and make up is preferably used as camouflage. The glow skin leads the podium when it comes to achieving a naked, juicy and luminous skin ”.

The idea is to offer a makeup that acts in the same way on a cosmetic and scientific level on the skin. Sebastián Correa, make up artist

To achieve that “moisture effect”, the secret is to perfectly hydrate the skin and then turn to light textured makeup for a nearly transparent corrective finish.

“The key is not to overload the dermis. For a hint of youth, add a spark of pink blush to the cheeks, preferably using liquid or stick blushes to enhance the effect of juicy skin. As they are months of low temperatures, the preferred ones to accompany makeup are creamy, fluid and moisturizing textures ”, he adds.

With light reflections. Reddish, wine, orange, pink and violet tones for MAC lipsticks.

In addition, red, burgundy, oranges and darker nudes reappear in the mouth. Lipsticks with shea, mango or hyaluronic acid will be essential to obtain super full and plump lips that are resistant to cold and dryness, while the look is dressed in shades of brown, green and blue.

“Currently, creamy and non-transferable textures are preferred because they ensure a simpler and more effective application,” he adds.

Advanced techno

In addition to aesthetics, the trends incorporate other novelties, such as the innovation and technology applied to makeup.

“This translates into achieving developments that provide a greater sense of comfort, functionality and performance, such as products called hybrids, which in addition to highlighting the best expression of the beauty of each woman, take care of and protect the skin from external damage to it. time that offer an impression of well-being ”, reveals Verónica Mendoza, official makeup artist of Natura Argentina, in charge of all the looks that were seen in the BAFWeek shows.

In that line, Sebastián Correa, make up artist for Givenchy, expands: “Brands are changing the focus, and today trends go more hand in hand with the different uses that a product can provide than with color and seasonal collections. The idea is to offer a makeup that acts in the same way on a cosmetic and scientific level on the skin. A personalization of beauty, freedom and the idea of ​​understanding make up as an expressive means to enhance the personality of each one is envisioned. Today what every woman wants to wear is used, leaving aside not only prejudices, errors and defects but also heavy products with textures that are impossible to use. “

Glam, meanwhile, returns as a trend in a reversed way.

The mascara enhances and frames the look.

“The glamorous touch comes to preserve the appearance of beauty, but in an accessible way and very light when executing it. To achieve these looks in the eyes, products with a high pigmentation finish are needed, such as the latest shadows on the market that have an extreme metallic effect, high color saturation in the first application and a power of 12 hours of durability ”, Dai provides González, MAC National Artist Argentina.

Everything is accompanied by a 3D eyelash effect, easy to achieve if combed with a silicone brush. “The mouth, on the other hand, is covered in reddish, wine, orange, pink and violet tones, which are also the protagonists who try to see makeup as a striking accessory. One option is to opt for non-transferable lipsticks: they last much longer and do not run with the use of a mask ”, concludes Dai González.