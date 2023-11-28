The void in the heart of Giulia Cecchettin’s father can never be filled. Gino is receiving the love of the whole of Italy

Gino Cecchettin is a destroyed father, who after the loss of his wife also lost his 22-year-old daughter, who died at the hands of her ex-boyfriend. Giulia Cecchettin she died following 26 stab wounds inflicted by Filippo Turetta.

A few hours ago, the man published a new post in memory of his daughter. A photo of them together on their 22nd birthday by Giulia Cecchettin.

Your 22nd birthday with papi.

Numerous comments immediately appeared under the post. Words full of love that Gino has been receiving in recent days from thousands of people. His Giulia is became the daughter of the whole of Italy.

Giulia you managed to become the daughter, friend and sister for all of us who hoped until the end for a different epilogue.

The 22-year-old disappeared after an outing with her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta. For days, investigators searched desperately for them, hoping to bring them home safely. No one could have ever predicted a such an atrocious gesture from the 22-year-old.

Giulia had left him, but remained his friend. He threatened her to harm himself and she, overwhelmed by her feelings of guilt, allowed him to stay in his life, despite the fact that he could no longer tolerate his behavior. She had confided this in some audio messages to her friends. Perhaps the young girl was convinced that Filippo would never harm her. And instead she broke her life forever with 26 stab wounds. He abandoned her body and fled to Germany, where he was captured. Turetta is now located in Verona prisonwaiting for thewarrant interrogation.