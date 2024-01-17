ENobody likes to listen when it comes to the button behind the ear. Hearing aids are still a taboo subject for many people. Although they are hardly noticeable compared to glasses, the visual aid has a better image and is recognized. However, poor hearing affects everyday life in a similar way to poor vision. So off to the ear, nose and throat doctor! Few people will be surprised if the test confirms hearing loss. Because everyone knows when they have bad hearing. You just don't want to believe it. Then the sound on the television gets louder and louder, the questions in conversations become more frequent, and the volume level on the smartphone is in the red zone. But you can't turn up the volume of the other person's words, not even those of the conference participants or the person sitting next to you in the restaurant. Unless you have a hearing aid in your ear.

If you don't want to take the detour via the ENT, but rather rush into the hearing care professional's shop with good courage, you can do that. A medical certificate is only required if the health insurance company wants to cover something. The authority subsidizes a device with 741 euros per ear if the hearing loss in speech understanding is twenty percent or higher. We skipped going to the ENT for the test and started straight away with an appointment with Tanja Di Mauro. She is a hearing acoustics master and runs the business at Hörsinn in Frankfurt. All well-known brands such as Phonak, Signia, Resound, Widex, Oticon, Bernafon and others are available there. A model from these brands should land on and in your ears. Almost every manufacturer offers different price and quality classes, starting with basic models through medium to premium classes. We tried the Slim Lumity 90 from Phonak. It is a model from the premium class, costs 3100 euros per ear and, due to its narrow design, hides pretty well behind the ear, so that there is even room for the temple of the glasses.