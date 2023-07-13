Among the most acclaimed at the rally after the Under 21 European Championship, skipped by choice, the possible departures in attack open up new spaces for him. To continuously field what was fielded only in flashes. Apart from the disciplinary problems

Joseph Nigro

In his existential and constant oscillation between daring descents and ascents, for Moise Kean it is time to shine again after the last of his black holes, the Under 21 European Championship missed this summer: a "shared choice" with the coach Nicolato then explained by the indiscretions with the lack of the appropriate spirit and required for such an important commitment. "Fake news," Moise wrote, "don't start…". "Due to unavailability", was the official reason. "What do we care about Lukaku, we have Moise Kean", welcomed the chorus of the Juventus people at the medical visits at the beginning of the season, where the applause crowned him as one of the most acclaimed. And here is everything Kean: how much he likes, and how much he makes angry.

UPS AND DOWNS — A year ago, the reports from the retirement were unanimously praised for the conditions in which Kean, the only goalscorer of the 2022 US tour, presented himself. As if to say that in addition to the condition he had also found his aim. Then the disciplinary exclusion in the last pre-season match with Atletico softened everything. One season came out, last, with 8 goals in 13 games as a starter, one on one in the Champions League (at Benfica) and in the Coppa Italia (with Monza), and in the league a hot autumn with 4 goals in 4 appearances before of the stop of the World Cup. A flood of praise for the dazzling condition after the kilos lost, and the celebration of the maturity achieved, which was not matched by a coherent start to 2023, indeed broken by the new spring blackout: due to a muscle problem, but even before that expulsion after 40 seconds with Roma, the last of the relapses that every time start that vicious reputational circle that makes us retrace the historical rosary of his headers. Not in a footballing sense.

COSTS AND PROSPECTS — Yes, because in a footballing sense what is attributed to him are certain technical errors to eat his hands. Especially for a boy who returned with a deal that had been closed at a potential 38 million between loan, redemption and bonus. But instincts are there to be seen, being found in the right place at the right time is taught but up to a certain point. And the carousel of I would like but I can't, I could but I don't want to. After a summer between the trip to Los Angeles to see (also) Chiellini and the unwelcome surprise of the theft at home when he was away from Turin, he is off again for a season in which the exit of one (or both) between Chiesa and Vlahovic could open new spaces. Even after Milik's redemption, imagining Moise on the market makes little sense: for technical, economic reasons (given the depreciation still in the balance sheet) and beyond, being a product of the youth team. A Juventus in spending reviews it seems the best context to imagine him as a protagonist with continuity at the levels that his potential clearly shows. Until the next daring descent.