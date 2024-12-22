Drink coffee and remove the blemishes from your eyes to get up early to watch the Christmas Lottery draw. What has already become a tradition in Spain has left us curiosities and two new records that broke the day the latest Gordo in history came out.

That morning the fifth in the extraordinary draw were the earliest risers while the four million euros for the first prize they made the spectators wait a long time. December 22 will be remembered by many for a historic event when leaving until the ninth plank and eight wire.

The Latest Christmas Lottery Jackpot

The children of the San Idelfonso school became desperate after hours without being able to sing the grand prize. It was after 4 hours and 10 minutes of drawing, when the Yesica prize was sung by Paola Valencia Gómez and Francisco Moreno Durán and drawn by Elisabeth Obarisiagbon Iyamu and Rosario Martínez García.

He 88008 has been the Gordo that has taken the longest to come out since there are records in 1993. It was specifically at 13:17 2023. Until now, the record was held by the one that had come out in 2014 when the winning number came out around 1:00 p.m. The lucky number that year was 13437.









However, the latest Gordo in history also broke another record: the highest Christmas Lottery number. The 88088 has been the highest combination to date.

On the other hand, the first prize also left us for the first time in its history a winner in the city of Jaen with 20 series in total. The first time this event occurs in the Andalusian city. The rest of the tenths were distributed by more points in Spain, such as Madrid (50 series recorded) followed by Seville (15).