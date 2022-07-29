The latest gift from the Draghi agenda: GDP runs in the second quarter

Italy, the GDP starts running again in the second half of the year

In the second quarter of the year the Italian economy registered growth of 1% in economic terms and of 4.6% in trend terms. It communicates it Istatunderlining that the expansionary phase of GDP therefore continues for the sixth consecutive quarter, accelerating compared to in the first quarter of the year, when growth was slightly positive. The growth acquired for 2022 is equal to 3.4%. The statistical institute “notes the provisional nature of this estimate, which reflects on the production side a decline in agriculture and growth in both industry and services. A positive contribution to growth came from the domestic component, while the net foreign component generated a negative contribution “.

Boom in hiring

285,000 workers are sought by companies for the month of August and about 1.3 million for the entire August-October quarter. Compared to a year ago, business forecasts are growing with + 27,000 scheduled hires in the month (+ 10.8%) and + 70,000 in the quarter (+ 5.7%). The comparison with the previous month shows a drop in the demand for work due to the natural seasonality (-221 thousand entries). This is the scenario that emerges from the Excelsior Information System Bulletin, created by Unioncamere and Anpal. The forecasts of companies appear, in any case, also conditioned by the growing uncertainties for the continuation of the war in Ukraine, for the increase in inflation and for the changed conditions of access to credit defined with the rise in interest rates in the area. EUR. At the same time, the difficulty of finding is still growing, concerning 41.6% of scheduled hires, up by almost 9 percentage points compared to August 2021 when the mismatch between job supply and demand concerned 32.7% of the profiles sought.

Piazza Affari in sharp rise after the quarterly

Positive start of the session for the stock market, again stimulated by the favorable quarterly results of the big names in the market. The Ftse Mib index marks a progress of 1.43% to 22,251 points. Piazza Affari, like the other stock exchanges, rises as a result of yesterday’s good closing on Wall Street. However, the Milanori stock market reacts to a large extent to the accounts revealed in recent days by the larger capitalization companies. This morning it was Eni’s turn, which now achieves + 2.9% on the list, while Enel, which unveiled the accounts yesterday with the market closed, rises by 2.5%. Webuild also did well with + 2.6%, Stellantis (+ 2.2%), Stm, Moncler are still moving. On the other hand, Leonardo is down, giving over 11%.

The GDP of Germany is bad

The economy Germany stagnated in the second quarter, due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, supply chain problems and the war in Ukraine. Gross domestic product remained unchanged from quarter to quarter in correct terms, according to the preliminary estimate released by the Federal Statistical Office. The GDP increased by 1.5% on an annual basis compared to the + 3.9% recorded in the previous three months.

Spain is growing more than expected

Spain recorded a 1.1% GDP expansion in the second quarter compared to the previous quarter, after a modest expansion of 0.2% in the first quarter. This was revealed by a first estimate by the Spanish statistical agency Ine. Economists had predicted a growth in gross domestic product of 0.3% for the quarter. The Spanish economy grew 6.3% yoy in the second quarter, following a 6.3% yoy expansion in the first quarter. The figure is higher than the 5.4% forecast by analysts.

Intesa Sanpaolo’s comment on the GDP figure for the second quarter of 2022

By Paolo Mameli, senior economist of the Studies and Research Department.

In the second quarter of 2022, the Italian GDP jumped by 1% qoq, after the 0.1% qoq recorded at the beginning of the year. The figure is much stronger than both consensus expectations (0.3% qoq) and our more optimistic forecast (0.4%). The annual change slowed to 4.6% from 6.2% previously (consensus: 3.7%, our forecast: 3.9%). For the first time, GDP has now more than recovered from its pre-pandemic level (+ 1% compared to the end of 2019). The “acquired” growth for 2022 (in case of stagnation in each of the two remaining quarters of the year) it is now 3.4% (previously it was estimated at 2.6%).

The breakdown by components will be disseminated by Istat on the occasion of the second estimate on 1 September next. However, the statistical agency anticipated that the growth came from both industry and services (while the added value has dropped in agriculture): in fact, on the basis of industrial production data, it was reasonable to expect a positive contribution from industry in the strict sense, mirroring the negative one seen at the beginning of the year.

On the demand side, as in the last two quarters, there was a positive contribution of the domestic component (gross of inventories), while foreign trade held back GDPas imports continue to grow faster than exports (not just in nominal terms). We think that domestic demand may have been driven above all by consumption (thanks to the rebound in spending on services after the wave of Covid at the beginning of the year), but investments should also have maintained a positive pace.

In summary, Q2 GDP data was stronger than any rosiest forecast, signaling that our estimate of 3% of 2022 GDP (already above consensus) could be outdated. For the current quarter, we expect a slowdown, but with GDP likely still in positive territoryalso thanks to the resumption of tourist flows.

In our opinion, the large positive surprise in the spring quarter is mainly due to the recovery in personal mobility as a consequence of the lower health risk, given that the quarter compares with the first part of the year in which Italy saw the peak of the winter wave of Covid (which weighed on both industry and services).

In perspective, We believe that major cyclical risks may materialize between Q4 2022 and Q1 2023, due to the delayed impact of the inflationary shock as well as a possible gas rationing (in the season when consumption is highest). Overall, we believe there are upside risks on our 3% forecast for 2022 GDP, and vice versa downside risks on our 1.6% estimate for next year.

