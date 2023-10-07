Wilco, second youth

By Xavi Sancho

wilco ‘Cousin’

dBpm / Sony Music

For the last 15 years, Wilco, the band led by Jeff Tweedy, has dedicated itself to releasing albums in which practically nothing too good or too bad ever happened. Albums always produced by the band or by Tweedy himself in collaboration with Tom Schick. Songs whose greatest virtue was to anticipate a new tour by one of the best live groups in which, at most, two songs from the album that was going to be presented at that time were going to be played. One to go to the bathroom; the other, to go to the bar. It wasn’t a question of conformity, or even a lack of inspiration, rather it all sounded like a bit of fear, the terror that Tweedy seemed to be provoked by returning to that most glorious and experimental era of the band (Summerteeth, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, A Ghost is Born), which coincided with his darkest moment in life.

Last year the band released Cruel Country, a country album that, just by having intention, rose above all of his recent production. And now they deliver this Cousin, the first not produced by them in centuries, a reference that appeals to that era of pain and glory. The person in charge of production has been the Welsh woman Cate LeBon, who knows the band because his father is a fan. Thus, the success of this Cousin involves both the quality of Tweedy’s compositions and his willingness to stop recording live—doing it by tracks and letting, when necessary, the production guide the song and not the other way around. —, and the youth of Le Bon, who applies sound elements to the songs that are more in line with the tastes and concerns of his generation, which is not the same as that of Jay Benett or Jim O’Rourke, factotums of the uncomfortable and noisy of those albums that made Wilco a kind of American-style Radiohead.

The album starts with ‘Infinite Surprise’, a cut in which Le Bon introduces his entire speech, all the elements that he will later use separately in the other cuts on the album. It is a magnificent prologue, noisy, out of rhythm and melodically impeccable. Then, the band and its new production company dedicate themselves to distributing, with deliberate randomness, all that wealth of sonic imbalances over a series of songs that almost never lower either the compositional or the sonic level. In ‘Ten Dead’, a cut about the high school shootings in the US, Tweedy almost sounds like Lou Reed singing to Radiohead’s ‘No Surprises’. ‘Evicted’ or ‘Soldier Child’ are that puzzle pop that the band did so well in Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, but with a new electronic and synthetic element that suits them wonderfully. ‘A Bowl and A Pudding’ plays with tempos to place itself halfway between the Beatles of Stir and the psychedelia of The Olivia Tremor Control. Finally, ‘Meant to Be’ is so good that it deserves to be understood as what it would be summerteeth if it were recorded today. There are familiar elements in everything. There are new elements in everything.

Cousin It is a record that looks back to remember the last moment it looked forward. And she achieves what we have always been told was impossible: to be young again, but with what we know today, whatever that is. On the next tour we will have to go to the bar and the bathroom before the concert starts.

The teaching of Chrissie Hynde

By Fernando Neira

Pretenders ‘Relentless’

Parlophone

Those who considered Chrissie Hynde to be amortized with the beginning of the new century have accumulated opportunities to eat their own words. The great leader of the Pretenders (and, by extension, of the empowered rock of the last half century) now, already in her seventies, culminates an involuntary but plausible trilogy of maturity with which she will no longer obtain the favor of radio formulas, but the full endorsement of his integrity and genius. Unlike alone (2016) and Hate for Sale (2020), this Relentless It is less melodic, nervous and catchy, but just as expeditious and probably more astonishing in terms of Hynde’s mastery of reinventing that genre—energetic rock without any additions in four-minute portions—that the doomsayers dreamed of giving up as exhausted. In this lifting emotional and inventive, a determining role is played by London guitarist James Walbourne, omnipresent in his role as co-author and new lieutenant of the band, and as capable of sounding wild (‘Vainglorious’) as he is dirty and seventies (‘Domestic Silence’), or affiliated in ‘Merry Widow’ with the school of his father-in-law, Richard Thompson, a colossus whom we always claim far below his merits. Walbourne even manages to evoke the sound of early Fleetwood Mac (imagine the ‘Albatross’ era) with the superb and languid ‘The Copa’, perhaps the best example of Chrissie’s ingenuity and unpredictability with a pencil between her fingers. The great lady of Ohio extends her range of action from the sparks of contagious electricity (‘Let the Sun Come In’, ‘A Love’) to the sudden acoustic calm of ‘Your House Is on Fire’ and ‘Look Away’, this one with stop Leonard Cohen (!). And she even reissues her most sentimental side, that of ‘I’ll Stand By You’, with a somewhat sweet climax: ‘I Think About You Daily’. We want to have the same breakfast as her.

Tirzah’s musical nudity

By Iñigo López Palacios

Tirzah ‘trip9love…???’

Domino / Music As Usual

The third album by Londoner Tirzah with her friend and producer Mica Levi is a marvel, a gem of less is more. The framework from which anyone would start is where they want to arrive. An instrumentation that is made up of a drum machine, a piano that seems to be played with a single finger, Tirzah’s voice, sometimes with effects or echoes, and little else. Each of the albums they make together is more naked than the previous one, as if they were diving for the bottom. A dark but warm place where R&B, dub Jamaican, the deep house, he techno dark and pop are the same thing and they are neither of them. And perhaps that’s why his albums are so far exciting journeys.

Devendra Banhart in minimalist version

By Laura Fernandez

Devendra Banhart ‘Flying Wig’

Mexican Summer / Popstock!

Like a distant heartbeat (that’s what the first cut, ‘Feeling’, sounds like), Devendra Banhart’s new album, the 11th of his career, makes its way, lowering the intensity of his increasingly ethereal experimental folk, towards somewhere else. . A place where cycles reign (‘Charger’ is almost a mantra song), and a mysteriously warm mysticism (‘Twin’) and where complexity dissolves, or intensifies, in the loop (sometimes, to distance you , as in the repetitive ‘May’; sometimes to rise to a curious dream folk, as in ‘Flying Wig’). With Cate Le Bon at the controls (her, again), the Texas sound turns for the first time towards minimalist electronica (‘Sight Seer’ is both a powerful and fragile sample) that, although at times it is irregular, It is still interesting and expansive.

Suggestive Xoel López

By Carlos Marcos

Xoel Lopez ‘Spirit broth’

Try hard

The voice above, in extreme close-up, to capture its versatility, emotion and textures. The Galician with ‘Albatross’). Musically we have his love in recent years for African and Latin rhythms, this time with sharp synthesizers and tribal choirs; and that pop-rock of dramatic intensities from his later stage with Deluxe, the group that he resurrects from time to time live. With all these weapons, Spirit broth, His fifth album, now solo, runs suggestively. So much so that I want to put it back in its entirety.

A festive autumn with Kylie Minogue

By Beatriz G. Aranda

Minogue Kylie ‘Strain’

BMG

Australian Kylie Minogue, iconic fine and high-pitched pop voice, returns with the sixteenth album of her career. And, of course, she opens with ‘Padam Padam’, which has been the song of the summer 2023, where she, with an irresistible melody, sings that “I want to see what’s under your shirt.” The sensuality and cadence pop-dance They are reminiscent of their big hit from 20 years ago, ‘Slow’. The rest of the album sails between euphoria dance of ‘Hold on Now’ and the electropop of ‘Vegas High’ or ‘Story’, perfect songs to soundtrack a festive and camp start to autumn. Also notable is ‘Tension’, the single, with elements of house classic and with a more Yankee sound aesthetic.

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.