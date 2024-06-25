Donald Trump claimed he was “tortured” while being processed in Georgia’s Fulton County Jail last August – his mug shot turned into a money-making tool.

The outlandish claim came in a fundraising email and drew at least one unflattering comparison to one of the former president’s political enemies: John McCain, the former Republican senator from Arizona whose real-life torture experience and incarceration during the Vietnam War was a target for Trump’s mockery.

“I want you to remember what they did to me. They tortured me in Fulton County Jail and took my mugshot,” Trump wrote in an email promoting coffee mugs with his mugshot emblazoned on them.

On 13 charges, Trump is accused of trying to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, one of the key states he lost in his defeat to Joe Biden. That case is separate from the New York criminal case, which recently led to Trump’s conviction on 34 felonies stemming from hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, the adult film actor who claimed she had an adulterous relationship with him.

After arriving in Georgia in a presidential-style motorcade, he was booked, fingerprinted and photographed for a mug shot in a process that lasted about 20 minutes. No allegations of torture or mistreatment emerged at the time, but Trump supporters perceived the resulting photo as a sign of pride printed on campaign materials.

The alleged torture led to a social media confrontation with McCain, who Trump has repeatedly ridiculed.

“Trump claims he was tortured while having his mugshot taken in the Fulton County Jail,” reads a post on X. “John McCain knew all about real torture, unlike Trump who has no idea what it is otherwise torture would have required hospitalization.”

Trump, who earned a medical draft deferral from the Vietnam War because of heel spurs, openly disdained McCain’s war record and prisoner of war status when he successfully campaigned for the White House in the election of 2016, saying: «He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who haven’t been caught.”

Others ridiculed his torture charge in more general terms. «What does Trump mean by this – wrote another X user. «As if they disturbed/annoyed him or did something painful/harmful like tearing out his nails? I highly doubt that the Secret Service allowed the Atlanta police to actually torture Trump.”