At three in the afternoon on Saturday, a neighbor on Hacienda El Encanto street noticed that the door of 10314 was open. Inside were the bodies of three women, they were tied hand and foot. The Chihuahua Prosecutor’s Office has determined that their throats were beheaded as the cause of death. Despite the horror scene, the murder of Diana Priscila, 27, Betzy Itzel, 20, and CD, 17, seems to have gone unnoticed in a country where 10 women are killed every day, and in a town, Ciudad Juárez, which continues to register the second highest number of femicides in all of Mexico.

With precarious housing and a high degree of marginality, the Hacienda de las Torres neighborhood is part of the new industrial landscape of Ciudad Juárez. Located to the southeast of the town, it has seen the presence of groups dedicated to drug dealing grow in recent months, with special prominence of Los Mexicles, a prison gang that emerged in the southern United States, which took root on this side of the border years ago and now it terrifies Juárez. One of its leaders, El Güero, managed to escape from prison in December after a riot that left 17 dead and 30 prisoners on the run. He died facing the authorities who were going to arrest him. The house with the women was located in an area controlled by that gang.

The house, as detailed by the neighbors to The Herald of Juarez, had been abandoned for about two months: it had no water or gas. One of the young women murdered passed by the property two or three times a month to “check that everything was in order,” explained a neighbor, who lives about 40 meters from the house where the victims were found and who asked the local media to keep your anonymity. Last Friday they arrived around nine at night, as “sent from the owner of the house who rented it”, they cleaned and took out the garbage. As of 11 p.m., no more noise was heard. The neighbors saw her again until the next day, when they were already dead.

Despite the lurid nature of the murder, little is known about the women beyond their ages. Their identification has been made thanks to the collaboration of their families, according to the Prosecutor’s Office. Ciudad Juárez has had an inclement femicide past since the 1990s. The border town became the world reference for femicide. It came to talk about juarification from Mexico, from Latin America, when the patterns of disappearance, torture and murder were repeated far from there. Since then, researchers like Julia Mónarrez, from the Colegio de la Frontera Norte, have been obsessed with questions: why Juárez? Why were they killing young women here and like that? Why didn’t they find the culprits? Why did the crimes continue? Every time a new murder is recorded, the lack of answers becomes.

One of their crimes, called Campo Algodonero, led the Inter-American Court of Human Rights to condemn Mexico for not having searched for the young women alive and for not having been able to find out what happened to them. They forced the local government to erect a memorial where a plaque reads: “In Ciudad Juárez there is systemic violence against women.”

Since there are records, in a city of 1.5 million inhabitants, more than 2,400 women have been murdered and more than 300 disappeared. Faced with a State incapable of protecting them or clarifying the crimes, is the struggle of the families and collectives of Ciudad Juárez. However, there is still no representation for CD, Diana Priscila and Betzy Itzel. Mónarrez explained to EL PAÍS: “As long as it is not known who started this massacre of women, why, what were the motives, who participated and justice is done, meanwhile, the murders will continue.”

subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country