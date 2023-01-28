The Argentine Under 20 team, directed by Javier Mascherano, was eliminated in the first phase of the South American that takes place in Colombia, after losing to the local team 1-0, when the only result that allowed them to go to the Final Hexagonal was a victory .
Next, we will review the latest sports missteps of the Argentine youth teamsfrom oldest to most recent, to try not to repeat the past.
They arrived as two-time world champions in the category and lost three of the five games in the final round, a very poor South American, in which they only won one game, in the first round against Peru (2-1), and drew five games. Sergio “Checho” Batista’s team had arrived in Venezuela announcing that they were coming for the title and not just for qualifying for the World Cup in Egypt. He didn’t get either one.
The South American Sub 20 in 2013 was played in Argentina, between January 9 and February 3 at the Malvinas Argentinas de Mendoza and Bicentenario de San Juan stadiums. That squad had as figures Ricardo Centurión, Juan Musso, Lisandro Magallán, Matías Kranevitter, Luciano Vietto, Alan Ruiz, Manuel Lanzini and Lucas Melano, among others. However, Trobbiani’s team lost 0-1 vs. Chile, 1-2 vs. Paraguay, tied 2-2 vs. Bolivia and won in the last one (3-2 vs. Colombia), but it was not enough. Disappointing.
Argentina came from being champion in the South American Sub 20 contested in Uruguay, with Gio Simeone as a great figure. However, at the World Cup in New Zealand, the team leaked: they were fired in the first round after two draws against Austria and Panama (2-2) and a loss against Ghana (2-3).
After finishing fourth in the South American Cup, Claudio Úbeda’s Argentine team played the Sub 20 World Cup in South Korea and was eliminated in the first phase. He lost to England and against the locals, and despite beating Guinea, he was not enough.
The team lost 1-0 against Colombia and was excluded from the final hexagonal on the decisive date of group A. Four games and enormous frustration for a team that looked like favorites. Argentina will not go to the World Cup in Indonesia, nor will it go to the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile. A sporting failure for those of Mascherano, which will not continue.
