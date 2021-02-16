Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time was scheduled to hit theaters in January 2021 Japan; However, due to the fact that the health situation in that country remains uncertain in some regions, it was decided to postpone its premiere on the big screen once again.

To the sadness of the fans, there was no new date for the next release, so the last film of Evangelion He stayed on the air again without knowing when, at last, his entire community will be able to close a play that has been entertaining us for more than a decade.

The foregoing did not prevent at least certain important data from Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time were shared.

Now we know that in Japan is tagged for ‘general audiences‘or G, that is, children over 12 years of age will be able to see it in cinemas without the need for adult supervision.

On the other hand, minors under 12 can also enter the screening, although it will be mandatory for them to accompany them of legal age.

Just over two hours to say goodbye to Evangelion

Regarding the duration of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time It was revealed that they will try 2 hours and 34 minutes; in which we will see the final destination of Shinji, NERV, and all of our favorite drivers.

Definitely for many this is necessary considering certain extra explanations that will be necessary, given that the cinematographic universe of Evangelion it continued to change important elements, compared to its version for television.

We recommend you: Evangelion: You won’t believe how realistic this short is.

Fans have been waiting for this moment for 9 years, with the last premiere of the saga in 2012 with Evangelion 3.0: You Can (Not) Redo.

We do not know what will happen to the franchise after the release of the last film, but for now, the important thing is that it does get released.

When do you think it will have a new release date? Let us know in the comments.

Source.



