Again, with unlimited free £ 10 vouchers to use on eligible games.

The Epic Games Store is back with another Mega Sale and there are some absurd prices up for grabs on a whole host of PC games.

Most of the bigger discounts are thanks to the free £ 10 voucher that you can claim for just turning up to the store. This can be used on any games priced £ 13.99 and over, meaning there are some truly ridiculous savings to be had.

Highlights include, Crysis Remastered, Metro Exodus and new-to-PC puzzler Grindstone for just £ 4.

Remember, too, that any purchases will give you another £ 10 voucher to use again in the future on more games. Which will give you another. And again. And … you get the idea.

I’ve listed a few of the best deals I’ve managed to spot already below. These prices are with the coupon already applied.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for £ 27.49

Hood: Outlaws and Legends for £ 16.99

Outriders for £ 27.49

Cyberpunk 2077 for £ 29.99

Oddworld Soulstorm for £ 21.99

Crysis Remastered for £ 3.99

Narita Boy for £ 3.99

Hades for £ 5.19

Grindstone for £ 4.06

Immortals: Fenyx Rising for £ 14.99

Red Dead Online for £ 4.39

Death Stranding for £ 11.99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for £ 10.99

Star Renegades for £ 3.99

The Outer Wilds for £ 5.99

Metro Exodus for £ 3.99

Definitely have a browse through the full EGS Mega Sale to see what other bargains are on offer. The sale will be live until 17th June.

This week, you can also score a three-point dunk by claiming a copy of NBA 2K21 for free.

For more top offers that aren’t just games and all the latest PS5 stock news, you can always drop Jelly Deals a follow on Twitter. Ta!