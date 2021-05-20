Again, with unlimited free £ 10 vouchers to use on eligible games.
The Epic Games Store is back with another Mega Sale and there are some absurd prices up for grabs on a whole host of PC games.
Most of the bigger discounts are thanks to the free £ 10 voucher that you can claim for just turning up to the store. This can be used on any games priced £ 13.99 and over, meaning there are some truly ridiculous savings to be had.
Highlights include, Crysis Remastered, Metro Exodus and new-to-PC puzzler Grindstone for just £ 4.
Remember, too, that any purchases will give you another £ 10 voucher to use again in the future on more games. Which will give you another. And again. And … you get the idea.
I’ve listed a few of the best deals I’ve managed to spot already below. These prices are with the coupon already applied.
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for £ 27.49
- Hood: Outlaws and Legends for £ 16.99
- Outriders for £ 27.49
- Cyberpunk 2077 for £ 29.99
- Oddworld Soulstorm for £ 21.99
- Crysis Remastered for £ 3.99
- Narita Boy for £ 3.99
- Hades for £ 5.19
- Grindstone for £ 4.06
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising for £ 14.99
- Red Dead Online for £ 4.39
- Death Stranding for £ 11.99
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for £ 10.99
- Star Renegades for £ 3.99
- The Outer Wilds for £ 5.99
- Metro Exodus for £ 3.99
Definitely have a browse through the full EGS Mega Sale to see what other bargains are on offer. The sale will be live until 17th June.
This week, you can also score a three-point dunk by claiming a copy of NBA 2K21 for free.
For more top offers that aren’t just games and all the latest PS5 stock news, you can always drop Jelly Deals a follow on Twitter. Ta!
