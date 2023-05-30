The Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico He suffered a spectacular accident that keeps him in serious condition and sedated at the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Seville.

The PSG footballer remains in the ICU after receiving several kicks to the head from a horse when he fell from the animal.

According to witnesses, the accident occurred on Sunday when several reports of the fall of a horseman were received on Camino de Moguer street in the Almonte village, where an activity was being held.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper, trained in the Sevilla youth academy, whose first team he was in from the 2014-15 to 2018-19 season, was called up this Saturday with his team for the penultimate game of the French league, which he was playing in Strasbourg, where he tied one and was proclaimed champion of the tournament.

His wife, the journalist Alba Silva, He posted a message about his partner’s health: “Thank you for all your love for us. Sergio has a lot of people praying for him and he is very strong”.

Later, in an Instagram post, he wrote: “Don’t leave me alone, my love, because I swear that I can’t, nor do I know how to live without you.”

And I add: “We are waiting for you my life, we love you so much.”

Rico, after his brilliant stage at Sevilla, went through English Fulham, was later hired by PSG, who last season loaned him to Mallorca, before returning to the Parisian team, the club for which he is a substitute.

