Shattering Spectreglass is the fourth and last DLC belonging to the Season Pass that also includes a playable class.

It is very common for looter shooter developed by Gearbox to get numerous DLC as the months go by after the title is released to the market. In the case of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands it was not going to be less, and it turns out that the fourth and last DLC called Shattering Spectreglass which brings numerous novelties, as shared by 2K on his Twitter account.

The new DLC brings a playable class, a dungeon, a three-headed dragon and moreThis DLC is already available to play The most remarkable thing it brings is a new playable class called Plaguecaller, the Mirror of Mystery dungeon in which to enter and also a spectacular beast that will make things quite complicated for us. There will also be various customization options for our character.

As expected, this defiant dragon Called Redmourne the Wyvern will come in various forms spread over different days. The loot also changes and it will get better as we finish off the beast. The calendar and its rewards to kill the dragon is as follows:

First form: August 11 – New Legendary Vengeance pistol



– New Legendary Vengeance pistol Second way: August 18th – New legendary Brutal Stampede armor



– New legendary Brutal Stampede armor Third way: August 25th – New legendary spell Curse of Malice



– New legendary spell Curse of Malice end shape: September 1st – New Legendary Sly Trivern Pistol

If you manage to kill each shape, you will be added 4 variations on level design to increase the challenge of completing the dungeon. This looter shooter has added a lot of content since then, but if you want to know how it came out on the market, we invite you to read the review of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

More about: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, 2K Games, GearBox and DLC.