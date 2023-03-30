Pictures posted on the Internet showed explosions lighting up the night sky of Melitopol, with traces of aircraft smoke.

The city of Melitopol represents the base of the Russian administration in Zaporizhia, and it is one of the five Ukrainian cities that Russia announced its annexation.

The exiled head of the city of Melitopol confirmed the occurrence of explosions there, while the Russian news agency TASS quoted officials appointed by Moscow as saying that a railway station was damaged, in addition to the power outage in the city and nearby villages.

Melitopol is a railway logistics hub used by Russian forces in southern Ukraine, and is part of the land bridge connecting Russia to Crimea.

There is no information about the weapons that Ukraine may have used in the attack.

Melitopol is located in the south of the Zaporizhia nuclear plant, which was visited by the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency of the United Nations on Wednesday, reiterating the call for the establishment of a safe zone there.

Put the Russian forces on the ground

Ukrainian forces have clung to their defensive positions since their last major advance nearly five months ago.

Moscow launched attacks during this period using hundreds of thousands of reservists and thousands of fighters recruited by the Wagner private military company.

As spring enters, questions remain about how long the Russians can continue to attack Ukrainian territory and when the Ukrainians will respond.

There are clear signs that the Russian offensive is weakening, as the average number of attacks launched by Russia per day on the front lines with Ukraine this month decreased from 124 attacks during the period from the first to the seventh of March to 69 attacks in the past seven days.

The Ukrainian General Staff said that the number of attacks launched by Russia on Wednesday amounted to 57.

The head of the Russian private military “Wagner” group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, acknowledged on Wednesday that the battle for control of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut had severely damaged his forces as well as the Ukrainian side.

Bakhmut, a small city in eastern Ukraine that Russia has targeted for months, is witnessing fierce fighting and great destruction in what has become the longest and bloodiest battle of the war.

Spring counterattack