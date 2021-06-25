The beginning of the crisis was with a talk by the artist Reham Hajjaj in one of the media interviews with the announcer, Bossi Shalaby, in which she talked about her pregnancy from her husband, Mohamed Halawa, who is free of Yasmine Abdel Aziz.

As soon as the television meeting ended, the audience was surprised by a publication by Abdel Aziz, responding indirectly to this meeting, and published a “comic” from her latest series, “Elly Malloush Kabir”, commenting on it, saying: “God bless you, O Joz Harbeeq.”

The crisis is burning

The crisis intensified as soon as Abdel Aziz published her comment, as the audience immediately understood that she was referring to Hajjaj and Shalabi, so that the audience entered the line and skirmishes began on social media.

And the matter did not stop there, but Abdel Aziz published a video clip of director Enas Al Degheidy, asking a question about her (Abdul Aziz) to the media, Shalaby, during her program “Sheikh Al-Hara and Al-Dariah”, telling her: “Yasmine Abdelaziz, the number one artist in Egypt, because she succeeds.” Black and white cinema and television.

Shalaby refused to answer in the affirmative or negative, stressing that Yousra is number one in the Arab world. Abdel Aziz commented on the video with a laughing face, and wrote on it “Hamout”, as a kind of mockery of Shalaby.

special evening

At a time when the pioneers of the communication sites circulated the sarcastic response of Abdulaziz to Shalaby’s statements against her, the latter ignored what happened, and “Promo” published an upcoming television interview that brings her together with pilgrims through her Instagram account.

Shalaby confirmed that the episode was “very special”, stressing that it had not appeared in 6 years, and that it would open the “black box and reveal all secrets. Not only that, but also stated that Abdel Aziz “still loves her ex-husband, Muhammad Halawa.”

Abdel Aziz broke her silence, to respond to the above through a video that she collected with her husband, the artist Ahmed Al-Awadi, through her personal account on Instagram, on a song by Rami Ayyash, and they exchanged looks, and commented on her saying: “My love is forever”, so that her husband republishes the video through his personal account again.

family intervention

In light of the outbreak of the crisis, Wael, the brother of the artist Abdel Aziz, appeared to exacerbate the situation by publishing posts on his personal page on “Facebook”, saying: “Yasmine is a big star and the only one in her generation who has a box office in the cinemas of the Arab world, and the highest paid .. This is something the drama and cinema market throughout the Arab world knows well.”

Celebrities in the artistic and journalistic community entered the crisis line, through comments in support of Abdel Aziz, others defending Hajjaj, or a third criticizing Shalaby.

sparring and bickering

For her part, art critic Sarah Sarraj commented in a special statement to “Sky News Arabia”, about the incident, saying: “The spread of personal differences between artists through social media reduces the artist’s value, especially if the problems that reach the point of sparring and bickering escalate.”

And Siraj continued: “In my view, what happened between Yasmine Abdel Aziz and Reham Hajjaj underestimated the value of the first, because Hajjaj is the current wife of Halawa, and despite this, she did not respond to anything and remained silent, so there is no problem in exchanging differences between them through private means of communication, but It is not permissible to share these problems through social media.”

The critic added that Abdel Aziz “mistakenly did herself, because she presented a great, different and successful work in the Ramadan race, but she got herself into problems that forgot her size as a big star.”

Regarding Shalabi’s statements about Abdel Aziz’s continued love for her ex-husband, the critic said: “This is not true because we interfere in the honor of others, which can lead to the demolition of homes. It is an unacceptable and unacceptable act.”

She concluded her speech by saying: “The strange thing is that the issue is still ongoing, which puts Shalaby and Abdel Aziz in a bad context.”