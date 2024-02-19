This Monday, the French Foreign Minister, Stephane Séjourné, reported that the Government of Emmanuel Macron has summoned the Russian ambassador in Paris after the death of the Russian opponent Alexei Anatolyevich Navalny.

“I requested the summons of the Russian ambassador today (Monday), at 6:30 p.m.”said the French minister at a press conference in Buenos Aires, where he is making an official visit.

Appearing before the press alongside Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino, Séjourné reiterated the “lasting support for Ukraine” from both France and Argentina, which he described as a “necessity.”

“It is a necessity for Europe, but in reality it is a necessity for the entire world. Russia continues its attacks with the murder of the opponent in recent days,” stated the French minister.

For his part, Mondino maintained that “the difference in codes and values” with Russia is surprising, “and here they have clearly been broken.”

Last Friday, after signing a bilateral security agreement with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, Emmanuel Macron issued an alert about the growing international danger from Russia governed by Vladimir Putin, which he accused of showing a “will to aggression” towards Europe and of having “become a methodical actor in global destabilization.”

In a press conference, the French president attributed the death in prison of Navalny, the main Russian opponent, to an indication of the Kremlin's “weakness” in the face of the upcoming Russian presidential elections.

The Russian opponent and main adversary of President Vladimir Putin died at the age of 47 in an Arctic prison in Yamalia-Nenetsia, where he was serving a 19-year sentence.

Navalny's widow announces that she will continue his legacy

On the other hand, this Monday, Alexei Navalny's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, accused the Russian president Vladimir Putin of killing her husband and promised that he will continue fighting for the “freedom” of his country, three days after the opponent's death.

In a video published on social networks, Navalnaya, with her voice sometimes breaking with emotion, spoke about her husband's life and suffering, and assured that she will take his place.

“Three days ago, Vladimir Putin killed my husband, Alexei Navalny. Putin killed the father of my children. (…) With him, he wanted to kill our spirit, our freedom, our future,” she said.

“I will continue the work of Alexei Navalni. I will continue for our country, with you. I ask everyone to be by my side (…). It is not a shame to do little, it is a shame to do nothing, it is a shame to allow yourself to be afraid “he declared.

Navalnaya called for unity “to hit Putin, his friends, the thugs with epaulets, the courtiers and the murderers who want to paralyze” Russia, and promised to find out “who carried out this crime” and under what circumstances.

Navlani's widow was widely applauded in Brussels, during her brief speech at a meeting of the foreign ministers of the European Union.

For three days, Navalny's relatives, who accuse the Kremlin of having murdered him and of wanting to hide the traces of his actions, have been trying to see his remains.

The opposition's spokesperson, Kira Yarmish, stated that his mother, Liudmila Navalnaya, She was not “authorized” to enter the morgue where the body is supposedly located in Salekhard, the regional capital about 50 kilometers from the prison where authorities say Navalny died.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov simply indicated that the investigation “remains ongoing.”

Shock in Russia and the West

Navalny's death unleashed a wave of shock and indignation in Russia and also in the West, where many leaders accused Moscow of being responsible.

The German Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador after the death, a government spokeswoman said Monday. Sweden and Spain also did the same.

“In the absence of information, we believe that it is absolutely unacceptable to make such hateful statements,” the Kremlin reacted.

In Russia, modest attempts to pay tribute to the opponent were repressed, in the midst of a campaign of intimidation against any criticism of the authorities. since the start of the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Over the weekend, Russian police arrested hundreds of people who were laying flowers and lighting candles in dozens of cities in honor of the dissident.

Navalny was the most prominent opposition figure in Russia, where he gained popularity – especially among young people – thanks to his investigations into corruption during Putin's government.

In Washington, US President Joe Biden announced that he was studying the possibility of imposing more sanctions on Russia.

