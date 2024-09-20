With each sign of economic recovery in Colombia, skeptical voices are multiplying in relation to a process whose most recurrent characteristic is summed up in the formula “mixed signals.” The National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE), however, published this week the Economic Monitoring Indicator (ISE) for July with a favorable message. For the first time in 2024, the nine statistical divisions that make up this index, which is less precise than the Gross Domestic Product data, were in positive territory. The ISE for the seventh month of the year shows economic growth of 3.68% compared to the same period in 2023.

This is a new sign, a small glimpse if you will, that hopes for improvement are, in part, on the right track. The seasonally adjusted figure, a value sought by analysts because it removes the effects or variations of the calendar from the measurement, was 3.86%. All these data must be read in light of a 2023 that will be rather weak for growth (0.7%). And, taking into account that the projections for this year’s GDP are around 2%, more than one still appeals to caution. This is the case of Adrián Garlati, a doctor in Economics and academic at the Universidad Javeriana: “It’s not bad. It’s a positive figure, but not the highest of the year. In April it was 4.2%. From my perspective, the months to come will not have these same figures.”

Colombia is waiting for more details of the announced official reactivation plan. The Government, for now, is holding meetings with various union and business sectors that are providing clues. For now, Garlati chooses to look at the general picture with reserve. He specifically mentions the doubts that arise from the advancement of the public administration and defense niche, which includes the expenses for the operation of the Executive: “We have to see how sustainable this situation will be for the rest of the year. And if it is the State, basically, that supports growth.”

His doubts focus on the pace of administrative expenses of a government with collection problems and the risks that this entails for public finances. Doubts and apprehensions that have less weight in the analysis of the doctoral candidate from the Diego Cortés National University. In his opinion, the results are a firm sign of recovery. “The agricultural sector is a positive example of the momentum. Industry is growing again and construction shows strong signs.” Cortés does not rule out the weight of the public sector in this story, but he privileges the correlation between the GDP rebound in the second quarter of this year (2.1%) and the ISE data for July.

Garlati agrees that the performance of agriculture and mining (7.5%), despite the low execution of government projects, is a notable point. As for the performance of construction (1.5%) and industry (2.1%), he believes that they still lack dynamism. The arguments of Jesús Alonso Botero, emeritus professor and economist at the EAFIT university in Medellín, also favor caution: “I would not be so optimistic yet. Uncertainty continues and I do not believe that we will have a vigorous recovery this year.”

Among the factors that stand out for monitoring the end of the year is the fact that the “decumulation” of inventories is over, which is the sale of remaining products from last year and the beginning of this year, which economists consider important for monitoring business performance. Remember, as a positive factor, that the acceleration in the decrease of interest rates by the Bank of the Republic will be an incentive for the economy. All observers agree that the ISE for July has countered the setback of June (-1.12%). Also, that, as weak as the records are, sectors such as industry and construction are beginning to show signs of normalization.

For analyst Sergio Olarte, neither of the two points of analysis in Colombia is on target. In his opinion, it is clear that the crisis has already hit rock bottom. But now the country has jumped into unstable, volatile terrain, very similar to that of other nations in the region. “We are taking advantage of some factors that only happen once in a while. Especially in agriculture, with crops that have done very well due to the unique climate. Exports have helped. And we have to be careful about that because it is not sustainable,” says Olarte.

He warns that it will not be unusual to go through months with red numbers and others with the needle pointing in positive. “The world is a little more stable. Investment has risen a little. And, after trying hard, civil works seem to be starting to pick up,” he adds. In this way, the picture for the end of the year will oscillate between the lights and shadows of an economy that still harbors more doubts than certainties.

