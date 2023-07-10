After two days without contact, the phones rang again yesterday in the latest attempt by the Popular Party to convince Vox to allow the investiture of Fernando López Miras in the second vote that is being held this morning in the Regional Assembly, where abstention is needed of Santiago Abascal’s men to prevent the same thing from happening again as last Friday, when the 24 deputies from Vox, PSOE and Podemos voted against. However, these calls did not help to unblock the situation, which was still entrenched late yesterday, according to sources from the Popular Party in the Region. Vox maintains its castling, not wanting to sit down to negotiate if the PP does not accept any transfer of power in the future Government of the Region of Murcia.

The Popular Party, for its part, maintained the offer to reach a last-minute programmatic agreement that could avoid Vox’s blockade of the formation of the popular government, a possibility that Abascal’s party has repeatedly ruled out in public and in private.

The popular ones insist on the example of the Balearic Islands, where Vox abstained and did not become part of the Government. “We do not understand why in the Balearic Islands it has been possible and in the Region of Murcia Vox continues to vote the same as PSOE and Podemos,” say Popular Party sources in the Region.

The strategy remains unchanged in both parties. The popular ones insist that the support received in the elections on May 28 is broad enough not to have to give in to Vox’s ambitions, after achieving 43 percent of the votes.

The position in Vox also continues immovable. After the sarcasm with which Abascal ruled out a possible change of opinion, assuring that he would have to give himself “a blow to the head” to allow his parliamentary group to abstain in the Assembly, it was Iván Espinosa de los Monteros who lowered any hope of agreement, pointing out directly to López Miras as the only person responsible if there is a repeat election. There is nothing to suggest, therefore, that a different result could be produced today than last Friday in the Regional Assembly.

The appointment is at 11:00 a.m. The ‘popular’ candidate needs on this occasion to obtain a simple majority to be sworn in as president, which requires the abstention of at least four Vox deputies. A possibility that all parties take for granted.

In the background, the game of the 23-J campaign continues, with the debate that at night will face Feijóo and Sánchez, and where the pacts are expected to play a leading role.