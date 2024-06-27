He Group D The second day in this 2024 edition of the Copa América will begin next Friday the 28th at the State Farm Stadium of Arizona with the confrontation between the national teams of Colombiawhich is first in the group, and that of Costa Rica who got a draw against Brazil.
Only seven antecedents are recorded between these countries and in 90 minutes we are going to review how they occurred and in what context:
The first crossing that existed between these teams was precisely in a Copa América. Colombia began winning the game in the first half thanks to Morantes who scored a double. In the second half, Cabrera extended the result from the penalty spot and a few minutes later, the Ticos’ discount would arrive thanks to Wright. But this would be of no use, since Aristizabal sentenced the result.
In an international friendly, the Colombians won again, this time, with a double from Rafael Castillo.
On this occasion, they met in a qualifying match: the quarterfinals of the Copa América. During the first half, Aguilar scored the first goal at 41 minutes, and just three minutes later, a penalty taken by Moreno would make it 2-0, which sealed the result and gave the Colombians a place in the semifinals.
This game took place in an edition of the Copa América where Costa Rica played a time and a half with one less player after Brenes saw the red card at 27 minutes. The only goal shout of this duel came 45 minutes into the first half where Ramos took full advantage of his arrival.
This international friendly did not leave many emotions. There was only one goal that gave Colombia the victory, the one who scored it was none other than the great Falcao.
The group stage of the Copa América offered a duel with goals that were too early. Just two minutes into the game, Venegas arrived at the rival area to quickly score the 1-0 for Costa Rica, however, the joy lasted four minutes, until Frank Fabra immediately equalized the conditions. It would be this same footballer who at the end of the first half scored a goal against so that Costa Rica went to half-time with numerical superiority.
The second half had two more goals in store, the first from Borges to stretch the Ticos’ lead, while the second was from Moreno to score a goal.
In the framework of an international friendly, they met for the last time 6 years ago where Colombia managed to win after overcoming a tie where Bacca had scored the first goal of the match and Waston, for its part, equalized the score. In the second stage of the game Cucho Hernandez put the coffee growers ahead again and then, with time already up, Hernández converted again to sign his double.
