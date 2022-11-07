The latest conflicts of interest between Mexican and Argentine clubs

The Qatar 2022 World Cup is getting closer and thanks to this, the statements against the Mexican team by their similar team continue. Argentinawith whom they share a group, which has generated the anger of Aztec fans.
Arrogance is something natural in Argentines and for this reason, they have launched statements that will thrash Mexico without any problem, that Saudi Arabia It will be a rival of more weight, that Liga MX is of a very low level and that Mexican football does not exist, comments in very bad taste, which have been the subject of debate.
However, when it comes to monetary matters, the Argentine clubs have always tried to take advantage of the Mexicans, creating a conflict of interest.
Here are some of them:
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The conflict between Águilas and Rojos is due to the Paraguayan Cecilio Dominguez. It is one of the most recent, as the Devils seek to carry out a renegotiation with the azulcremas to release the debt they have for the attacker, who was transferred in 2019 from Mexico to Argentina, without being able to settle their debt to date.
The Guaraní has already passed through the Austin F.C. he and Guarani and now he returned to Aztec soil with Santos Laguna.
To this must be added that The King of Cups also owed those from Coapa for more than three years the signing of the Argentine Silvio Romerowho was transferred in 2018, but that the value of his transfer was fully covered until April 2021.
Argentine teams have also resorted to playing dirty, although they have not always gotten away with it. In recent times, Boca Juniors tried to take the Colombian Roger Martinezwithout having any success, because they wanted him to come to their ranks as a loan, however, the Eagles they valued it at ten million dollars, capital that the Xeneize did not have, seeking to haggle and obtain an assignment, which they were denied having learned the lesson about what happened with Cecilio Dominguez.
At the end of 2018, the Blue and gold he was interested in the Argentine Ivan Marcone of La Maquina Celeste, without having the necessary capital to be able to cover the signing. However, the xeneize club resorted to seducing the Hoodwho, in order to leave, agreed to leave for an amount less than what was acquired by the Celestials.
Also, just this year, Mouth I already had almost tied the signing of the Paraguayan Angel Romeronevertheless, Blue Cross He presented a more attractive offer preferring his arrival in Mexico, so from Argentina they began to launch that he only came to Aztec football for the money, without caring about its level, apart from that it was a kind of revenge from the cement team after having robbed the Argentine William ‘Pol’ Fernandez and having denied them the sale of the striker Christian Pavon.
In the case of polealready had a contract with those from La Noria, but he left the team waiting, because on a visit to his country he reached an agreement to put on the xeneize jacket, as he indicated ESPNtaking as an excuse that he had a personal problem with his wife.
For 2007, the Argentine Ernesto Farias from River Plate had been presented as a reinforcement for the Red Devils for the 2007 Apertura, however, two weeks before the start of the semester, the striker informed the board that he would have to return to Argentina because his wife had health problems due to the altitude. After this, the choriceros asked the Key to notify if it would make the pre-contract valid, without receiving any response. days later, the porto He announced him as his reinforcement for four years, causing the anger of the fans, coaching staff and board of directors.
In July 2017, the National University presented the Uruguayan on networks Gaston Silvahowever, the transfer turned out to be unsuccessful because he preferred to go to Independent Avellanedathus making fun of the auriazul club.
This caused the midfielder to get into an important legal problem, where the TAS, who agreed with the cats by having a contractual issue already paid. In the end, El Rojo had to pay Cougars 939 thousand 346 dollars.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#latest #conflicts #interest #Mexican #Argentine #clubs