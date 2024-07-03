The 2024 Copa América continues to advance and the quarterfinals add more excitement to this competition. The next Saturday, July 6ththe team led by Fernando Batista, Venezuelaand those of Jesse Marsch, Canadawill face each other to decide who will get the ticket to the semifinals.
Throughout their history, they have only faced each other twice, and both were in international friendlies. This will be the first time they will meet in an official match, no less than in the quarter-final stage of this edition.
The country that emerges victorious in this duel will face Argentina or Ecuador in the semi-finals.
In 90min we will remember how these two unique precedents were between the national teams of Venezuela and Canada.
The first match was in 2007 in an international friendly and ended in a 2-2 draw where Giancarlo Maldonado and Alejandro Cichero scored goals for Venezuela, while Dwayne De Rosario and Rob Friend were in charge of the Canadian goals.
The second opportunity dates back to another international friendly where the result was also a draw. Ángel Chourio and Gavin McCallum were the ones who scored their goals in this match.
