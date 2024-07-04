Undoubtedly, Brazil and Uruguay will be the protagonists of the most exciting and highly anticipated match of these quarter-finals. One of the two countries that could easily have reached the final of this 2024 Copa América will bid farewell to this edition at this stage.
In 90 minutes we will review the last 10 precedents between the national teams of Brazil and Uruguay:
In the 2007 Copa America they met in the semi-final, a game with many goals and back and forth. Maicon opened the scoring in the 13th minute of the match, and Forlan managed to equalize shortly after. Towards the end of the first half, Baptista allowed Brazil to go into half-time with the lead. Just at the start of the second half, Abreu equalized, stretching the match to the penalty spot where Brazil overcame the score and secured their place in the final.
The qualifiers for South Africa 2010 pitted them against each other for Brazil to win. Abreu was the one who quickly scored the first goal in the 8th minute, a lead that Uruguay maintained until almost the end of the first half when Fabiano equalised the match and in the second half, he managed to score again to claim a double in this victory.
In the World Cup qualifiers, the green-yellow team beat the Charrúas again. Dani Alves and Juan scored the first two goals. In the second half, Fabiano scored the third goal and a few minutes later he was shown a red card. The last to increase the score was from a penalty in the 75th minute. In this match, Uruguay was left with one less player at the end of the match when Pereira was sent off.
In a match corresponding to the semi-final of the Confederations Cup, the Brazilian country managed to advance to the next round by turning the result around. Forlan could have made Uruguay start winning, however, at 14 minutes he missed the penalty. Fred was the one who scored the first goal. As soon as the second half began, Edinson Cavani put everything on equal terms. When everything seemed like it would go to extra time, Paulinho appeared at 86 minutes to make it 2-1.
On the road to Russia 2018, Douglas Costa surprised the Charrúas from the start in the first minute, Renato Augusto extended the advantage in the 25th minute. But as they say, 2-0 is a dangerous result. Just five minutes later, Cavani scored for his team and Suárez was the one who equalised.
Another round of qualifying would bring another rout for Brazil. Although Cavani was the first to score in the 9th minute, it was also Uruguay’s only goal of the night. Paulinho scored twice in a row. Neymar managed to extend the lead and again, towards the end and even in added time, Paulinho was not satisfied with the two goals and went for a third to score the hat-trick.
In an international friendly to prepare for the World Cup, Neymar gave Brazil a narrow victory from the penalty spot in the 76th minute of the match. It was the only excitement of the match.
In the Qatar qualifiers, which were affected by the pandemic, Arthut Melo and Richarlison were the stars of this match won by Brazil. Uruguay was left with one less player due to Cavani being shown a red card in the 71st minute. The VAR also made its contribution by annulling what would have been Uruguay’s only goal in the 77th minute of the second half.
Continuing with these same qualifiers, once again, the Brazilians would get another convincing victory against Uruguay. On this occasion, Neymar and Raphinha scored the first three, Suarez scored for the Charrúas and Barbosa, known as Gabigol, finished off the duel.
The most recent match was last year, when Uruguay returned to victory in this match thanks to Darwin Núñez and Nicolas De La Cruz.
