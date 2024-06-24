England and Slovenia will meet on the third day of Group C of Euro 2024 next Tuesday, June 25. The Three Lions team is the leader in this sector, although the team’s performance has fallen short of expectations.
Despite having the lead in Group C, England could be eliminated if Denmark beats Serbia and Slovenia beats them in this last match of the group stage.
According to UEFA data, these two teams have faced each other a total of six times, with the balance in favor of the English: five wins and one draw. In this journey, the Three Lions team has scored ten goals for and four against.
Below we remember the most recent confrontations between England and Slovenia ahead of their clash at Euro 2024:
The most recent confrontation between both teams took place in 2017, in the UEFA World Cup qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The duel ended 1-0 in favor of the Three Lions. The goal was scored by Harry Kane at 90+4.
In October 2016, both teams met in a World Cup qualifying round, but this time the duel was played in Slovenia. The confrontation ended with a score of 0-0.
Heading towards Euro 2016, Slovenia and England crossed paths again. This duel ended with a score of 2-3 in favor of the English at the Fantje home. The game was tied 2-2 in the 86th minute, but Wayne Rooney came on in this minute to get the winning goal.
Heading into Euro 2016, England and Slovenia played at the home of the Three Lions. The home team won thanks to a double from Danny Welbeck and a goal from Wayne Rooney.
Both teams shared Group C in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. England won this duel by the smallest difference thanks to a goal from Jermain Defoe.
