A big game is coming up in English football. Arsenal and Manchester City will meet again, this time in the Premier League. Both teams arrive with very similar dynamics, but when the ball starts rolling, the statistics are more the same and there is only one objective in mind, which is to win. There is no doubt that it will be a real great game and a joy for the fan.
The clash brings with it a face to face between two great coaches of European football. On the one hand, Pep Guardiola, considered one of the best coaches in history, who arrived at the team in 2016, and with this changed the recent history of the cityzens. In those years, Manchester City was on a clear upward march, and when the Spanish coach arrived, he gave the team the extra step it needed to be a top team in the world and allowed them to win great triumphs, such as achieving the Champions League. The case of Mikel Arteta is completely different. Arriving in 2019 after his career as second coach in what is now his rival team, and directed by his mentor Pep Guardiola, he has tried to give Arsenal a different style, with a game proposal typical of the one he has been in for years. under the wake of Pep. With his arrival, Arsenal has become competitive again and regained that essence that it had lost in recent years, especially in European competitions.
Although Mikel Arteta's team is much better each time as the years go by, since he arrived in a team in obvious reconstruction and it was difficult to compete in the first games, it was not until this season when in the Premier League, Arsenal Arteta has managed to get the first victory for Pep's City.
