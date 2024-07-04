He Saturday, July 6th will open this quarter-final tie of the 2024 Copa América. Colombia and Panama They will meet at State Farm Stadium in Arizona and whoever manages to advance to the next round will wait for the winner between Uruguay and Brazil, who will play a little later.
They have only faced each other on four occasions throughout history and in 90min we are going to review how these matches went:
It was the first official match between these teams, corresponding to a Gold Cup match. On this occasion, Panama would win by the minimum of a margin thanks to Luis Tejeda.
In this same competition, the semi-finals of this edition of the Gold Cup brought them together again and Panama once again took the victory. Ricardo Phillips opened the scoring for the Panamanians, Jorge Luis Dely Valdes extended the lead and then, Colombia scored with Jairo Leonardo Patiño. Panama’s third goal was scored by Phillips and the second by the Colombians was scored by Patiño.
In an international friendly played in Panama, the coffee growers achieved a rout with goals from Humberto Mendoza, César Valoyes, Hugo Rodallega and Yulián Anchico.
The last and most recent precedent was five years ago, in another international friendly where Colombia managed to equal the record, although not in official matches. On this occasion, the goals scored for the Colombian team were Tesillo, Muriel and the historic Falcao from a penalty.
