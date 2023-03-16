The Mexican soccer Clásico, popularly known as “El Clásico de Clásicos” or “El Clásico Nacional”, is played between the most popular and winning clubs in the history of Aztec football, Club América and Club Deportivo Guadalajara. They are also the most traditional teams from their respective cities, Mexico City and Guadalajara.
Currently, the cream-blue team is under the orders of Fernando Hierro and has references such as Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo and Henry Martin. On his own, the rojiblanco team is led by Veljko Paunovic and has as referents elements such as Fernando Beltran, Alexis Vega and Victor Guzman.
America v Chivas – Opening Tournament 2022 Liga MX / Agustin Cuevas/GettyImages
