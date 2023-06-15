Chivas had a fantastic Clausura 2023 having been runner-up with the Serbian Veljko Paunovic, who lived his first experience in Liga MX. Already with the batteries renewed for the next Apertura 2023, the rojiblanco team has met again to do the preseason, also counting on new reinforcements.
Precisely this week, the goalkeeper Oscar Whalley and the striker Ricardo Marin were presented as the new signings, coming from the Sports Lugo of Spain and the celaya of the expansion league.
Here we leave you the latest news from the Sacred Flock:
With the aim of forming a competitive team, Guadalajara continues to search for weapons to add to its ranks. According to information obtained by the AS Diarythe Guadalajara board has shown interest in signing the forward of Central Rosary and has already submitted a first offer. The same source details that the South American club is evaluating the offer, along with other possibilities, since juarez is also interested.
Sources in Argentina indicate that The Scoundrel He would be requesting around 2.5 to 3 million dollars for the network breaker, who has a contract until December 2024.
The goalkeeper, who also has British and Spanish nationality, said he turned down offers from the Spanish league to join Guadalajara.
“Yes, there were offers, but as I told you before, when this option was given, we closed everything, put everything else aside and focused on this. It represents a lot, it is a shield with a lot of history from a very big club and at the same time I really want to be able to wear this shirt and defend it “shared with TUDN.
The central defender renewed his bond with the club from Guadalajara. Prior to that, his future caused uncertainty, but after his great performance in the leaguehe earned the trust of the board of directors and the coaching staff.
“We will have our beloved ‘Chicken’ for three more years, passionately and professionally defending the colors of the Sacred Flock. We are sure that he will maintain that high level in the next semester ”could be read on the networks of Guadalajara.
On the subject, the U-17 world champion was very happy: “I am very happy and above all, grateful to the institution. The most important thing is that I come here with the illusion of winning title number 13, that is the main thing. I want to contribute my grain of sand and always be here in Chivas, as I have already mentioned. One of my dreams is to retire here and now I’ll have three more years to give myself on the pitch.”.
Journalist willie gonzalez of multimedia He announced that the cats are once again after the services of the rojiblanco attacker and are even willing to pay ten million dollars. This is as part of the work carried out by the company that represents the Gru and that coincides with Eugenio Pizzutothe midfielder who is a new signing of the royals, therefore, the two could land together in San Nicolás de los Garza.
The players who would leave the institution after the few minutes of play obtained are four, headed by Christian Calderonwho began as a substitute for Alejandro Mayorgathen he was a starter and in the end he lost his role with Jesus Chiquete. One of their possible destinations is Blue Cross.
Another who did not add a single minute of play was the defender Luis Olivasnot knowing what will happen to him. allan torres He had a relief role and it would not be unusual for him to leave. Finally, Daniel Rios The offensive came as a solution, but disappointed by scoring a single goal.
Two of the signings that Guadalajara was looking for are the midfielder from Lion and the also midfielder of PachucaHowever, the Guadalajara team would have already ruled out looking for them.
The reason is simply because of the value of their passes, since the Tuzos want at least ten million dollars and La Fiera asks for 15 million dollars.
The soccer player did not travel to the preseason with Chivas Women because the directive gave him permission to analyze his future outside of Mexico due to the different offers that have come from abroad.
Through the official website of the rojiblanco club, the situation of the forward was announced and everything indicates that any decision it makes will be in conjunction with the club from Guadalajara.
Already focused on the Apertura 2023, El Pocho assured that that painful defeat at home against tigers He left positive things, because he allowed them to ‘taste the honey’ and now go for more.
“More than anything with that desire for it to start to try to find the goal that got out of hand and be stronger. I return happy and more confident. What we all wanted was not achieved, which was the main objective, we were very close, but it is important for the boys to see that we have already tasted what honey is. We will come stronger”he declared.
At the same time, the captain from Guadalajara spoke about the new reinforcements: “Well, they come to add like all reinforcement and as always. It’s the most important thing. Nothing, just now they have. What to do, as a typical reinforcement that arrives, their exams and all that kind of thing, there will be time to talk with them a bit “.
