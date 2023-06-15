Precisely this week, the goalkeeper Oscar Whalley and the striker Ricardo Marin were presented as the new signings, coming from the Sports Lugo of Spain and the celaya of the expansion league.

Here we leave you the latest news from the Sacred Flock:

🚨Las Chivas and El América in the dispute over Luca Martínez Dupuy🚨 The clubs in Mexico are in dispute to sign the player Luca Martínez Dupuy, who plays for Rosario Central. The player is originally from San Luis Potosí and his market value is 450,000 euros💶💰. pic.twitter.com/tuvjdxUbrI — 🎙️🎮TopsSoccer📱⚽ (@PlayPefect) June 12, 2023

Sources in Argentina indicate that The Scoundrel He would be requesting around 2.5 to 3 million dollars for the network breaker, who has a contract until December 2024.

“I am really looking forward to this challenge, to come to such a big club and above all to restore the confidence of the technical secretariat on the field. My mother, I and my mother’s family are happy (to come to play in Mexico): ” #OscarWhalley What do you think?#Chivas #LigaMX pic.twitter.com/fhsvhU1Ias – Antonio Rosique (@Antonio_Rosique) June 14, 2023

“Yes, there were offers, but as I told you before, when this option was given, we closed everything, put everything else aside and focused on this. It represents a lot, it is a shield with a lot of history from a very big club and at the same time I really want to be able to wear this shirt and defend it “shared with TUDN.

“We will have our beloved ‘Chicken’ for three more years, passionately and professionally defending the colors of the Sacred Flock. We are sure that he will maintain that high level in the next semester ”could be read on the networks of Guadalajara.

On the subject, the U-17 world champion was very happy: “I am very happy and above all, grateful to the institution. The most important thing is that I come here with the illusion of winning title number 13, that is the main thing. I want to contribute my grain of sand and always be here in Chivas, as I have already mentioned. One of my dreams is to retire here and now I’ll have three more years to give myself on the pitch.”.

🐯🐐 To my people from Tigres and Chivas who ask me about Alexis Vega… The only thing I know and can confirm: -There have been contacts with the Agency, not yet between Clubs.

-Chivas is willing to sell it. I hope to get more details later. pic.twitter.com/HQfkoar6MS — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) June 14, 2023

THE MACHINE IS LOOKING FOR IT! 😳 According to information from ESPN’s León Lecanda, Cruz Azul would be probing Cristian Calderón. At the moment there is no specific offer on the table from Chivas, but interest in the rojiblanco player is confirmed. The Tuca had already…[+] pic.twitter.com/3GeSUHrxKX — Chivas Universal (@ChivasUniverse) June 8, 2023

Another who did not add a single minute of play was the defender Luis Olivasnot knowing what will happen to him. allan torres He had a relief role and it would not be unusual for him to leave. Finally, Daniel Rios The offensive came as a solution, but disappointed by scoring a single goal.

The reason is simply because of the value of their passes, since the Tuzos want at least ten million dollars and La Fiera asks for 15 million dollars.

EYE, CHIVA BROTHERS! 👀👇 Joseline Montoya close to leaving #LasChivasxFSMX to sign with a team outside the country.https://t.co/4asBQrVFp0 — FOX Women (@FOXGolFemenil) June 14, 2023

Through the official website of the rojiblanco club, the situation of the forward was announced and everything indicates that any decision it makes will be in conjunction with the club from Guadalajara.

“More than anything with that desire for it to start to try to find the goal that got out of hand and be stronger. I return happy and more confident. What we all wanted was not achieved, which was the main objective, we were very close, but it is important for the boys to see that we have already tasted what honey is. We will come stronger”he declared.

At the same time, the captain from Guadalajara spoke about the new reinforcements: “Well, they come to add like all reinforcement and as always. It’s the most important thing. Nothing, just now they have. What to do, as a typical reinforcement that arrives, their exams and all that kind of thing, there will be time to talk with them a bit “.