The Spaniard asked the fans for patience, who constantly ask for new elements to arrive at the club in order to fight for the championship. Given this, boobo He explained that first it was necessary for the Serbian coach to know all the players he has on hand and then gradually observe what is needed.

“That is a good question, but what we have to be is consistent and sensible. What we have to think about is where we are and where we started from. I think that we have been very professional in these first two weeks by putting all the available players to Veljko, all the players that we understand we had to see, for a simple reason: in the sense of making our own decisions “he stated in a video.

“It seemed very, very important to me, as sporting director, that our new coach Veljko make the decision and test on an individual level what he sees in our players. We must remember that we started the preseason on the 14th, the medical tests were on the 14th and 15th, we spent three days training in our sports city, then four days in Barra and we are still there. All the evidence is that we know where we want to go, we know where we want to be, where to influence, but one thing is clear: we have to be professional and sensible”. added the ex real Madrid.

The rojiblanco attacker made his debut at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in the first duel against Polandtaking the cameras to see him cry from the feeling, but not only that, but he was also one of the brightest players on the field.

gru It has been being observed by some clubs in Europe for some time, but now it is known that they would also have it in orbit from Spain, one of them the Real BetisBesides of PSV Eindhoven of the Netherlands, as revealed by the column of sandal of reform group.

“It turns out that a couple of LaLiga teams have good references to the rojiblanco ’10’, which they have marked with a little tick to keep an eye on it. Of course, they are waiting for Mexico’s participation to end, to find out about Alexis’s situation and then to find out how much is the blow that Chivas will ask for “could be read.

REVEALED!

One of the first reinforcements you want Iron for the team is the defender who meets Mexico in the world Cup.

According to the specialized portal transfer marktthe value of the defender cremonese from Italy is 3.6 million dollars. In case the Genoaowner of his letter, is interested in negotiating La Muralla, surely he would ask for a figure close to or greater than four million euros.

OPEN THE WALLET?!

The other attacker from Guadalajara who managed to reach the World Cup could also go to football in Europe, precisely to the Netherlands, where they normally bet on Mexican talent.

TUDN announced that there is a follow-up by the Ajax Amsterdamthanks to his good performances with selection and Chivas.

The Serbian coach has begun to implement his own football system, which is not easy to carry out, as players such as Fernando Beltranwho has also accepted that it is difficult to maintain the pace requested by the helmsman.

El Nene highlighted the physical work that is being imposed, because they know that the wear and tear will be essential to overwhelm the rivals, which is costing a lot, but he assured that everyone is giving their best to aspire to the top.

“The focus has been a lot on physical work, we have also done a little tactical, but I think that these two weeks are more based on the physical, on power, on strength, on competing on the field and winning in that aspect. , where you can crash and fight with the opponent. Personally, it has helped me a lot, yes it is taking me a little bit to adapt, but in the end I have been in that constancy where I want to be improving day by day “he expressed.

“The team looks very good, we are very focused on this game change, on this chip change with completely different roles and I think that each one is taking that role that is needed. Each one, in their position, must give the best version so that one can be well on the field and so that the team can win. If from now on we start with that aspect, where we have to be in the best version, we will be able to help the team a lot”ended.

According to the medium Herd Passiona source revealed to them that during the work prior to the start of the preseason, Paunovic He reviewed some tapes of the training sessions that took place at Perla Tapatia and highlighted the soccer of Fernando Beltran, Ricardo “Canelo” Angulo Y Jesus Chiqueteyoung elements that could be important pieces for the coming semester.