Boruto: Naruto Next Generations It may not be as good as the original work, but it certainly has a few memorable moments. For example, the most recent chapter of the anime introduced an epic scene between Naruto and Sasuke, who joined forces again to fight against Jigen, the leader of the mysterious Kara organization.

After the surprise attack of Jigen on the Hidden Village in the Leaves, Naruto and Sasuke they were teleported to a place where they could actually fight without being disturbed by anyone. It was definitely an important point for Naruto, since we could see these two warriors unleash all their power without any limitation. But one combo in particular is causing all kinds of reactions from fans.

The clip above captures a critical moment in the fight between Naruto, Sasuke and Jigen, where each of them was ready to give everything in combat. Naruto prepares to attack Jigen from the skies, but Sasuke obviously knew that Jigen was anticipating the attack, so he used the Rinnegan Swap to swap places with your friend and land a devastating attack on the villain.

Via: ComicBook