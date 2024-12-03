The latest ‘business’ of the former nuns of Belorado: a fake seminar, more chocolates and ‘sponsor a chicken’

Her name is ‘Arusina’, she is six months old, and she is the first chicken from the Belorado farm to be ‘sponsored’, this time by La Sexta’s morning show, ‘Aruser@s’. No, this is not a joke, but rather the penultimate occurrence of the excommunicated former Poor Clares.

The Briviesca Court schedules the eviction of the former nuns of Belorado for January 23

And the sponsorship of the 87 poultry from the old convent occupied by the former nuns has been the culmination of a rather curious week in Belorado. Thus, the announcement by the ‘fake’ bishop Rodrigo da Silva of the attempt to purchase a property 20 minutes from Burgos to build his ultra seminary, for which he has launched a donation campaign (for the moment, he has raised ten euros of the 194,000 needed), and the launch of ‘RqueR’, the new brand of chocolates for Christmas, we have now learned, from the hand (and the YouTube channel) of Francisco Canals, self-proclaimed ‘press chief’ of the former Poor Clares, the new business with which the schismatics try to escape from their red numbers.

In a bucolic video, the journalist talks about the 13 women (eight of them excommunicated) who remain quartered in Belorado, waiting for the judge handling their case to order their eviction if they do not appear in court on December 19. , and describes them as “charismatic, stubborn, stubborn women, but also with a lot of common sense.”

Canals takes advantage of its space to announce the sponsorship of poultry. A business that, for the moment, has only achieved one client: the television program. Despite everything, the nuns “have decided to move forward with their project, and today I wanted to talk about the connection between that community of Poor Clare nuns and nature,” explains Canals, whose voice can be heard between images of one of the former nuns caressing, kissing and feeding the birds in his yard.

“In the case of Belorado, it must be affirmed that they are people truly connected to nature,” continues the self-proclaimed director of Belorado. “I have been able to witness firsthand how one of them, Sister Paloma, a nun from Córdoba in the community, spoke with the plants, with the animals, how she hugged the chickens and held encounters with God with them (…). When we talk to an animal, we also talk to God, and vice versa.”

Sister Paloma herself stands before the cameras, recounting her 23-year experience in the convent. “Among other tasks I take care of the chickens, ducks, turkeys, pigs, pheasants, we also have pigeons… I love them. “They are wonderful aminals.” “Each animal, a kitten, is playful, happy,” he highlights.

“I can say,” Canals concludes, “that it has been a trip back in time, to Harry Potter, I have been able to see magical, incredible rooms. “This nun strikes up a conversation, a sincere communication with the corral, the chickens, the trees… addressing each animal with exceptional affection.”

The former nun is not far behind, and speaks of a “tame, faithful” dog. “And since God is projected into the dog – he emphasizes – God has to be faithful, humble.” The comparison, as it could not be otherwise, also reaches the birds: “Chickens are gentle, industrious, orderly… Chickens, turkeys, speak a lot to me about God… (…). God is beauty, harmony, I relate directly to God through animals… I believe that is why they want to remove them,” he concludes, in reference to the conflict they have with the archbishopric (and the Vatican) after announcing that they were leaving the Catholic Church and denied the authority of Pope Francis.

