Pedro Carrizales, ‘El Mijis’, in an image from his social networks.

The last time they saw Pedro Carrizales, The Mijis, was on January 31, leaving a hotel in Saltillo (Coahuila) on the way to Monterrey (Nuevo León) in his red truck. Two days later, he sent some voice notes via WhatsApp to his partner: “Thank God they’ve already released me, the police had me, the GAFES, they thought I was one of the bad guys, but I’m on my way, don’t worry.” Since then the family has had no further news. Carrizales, who was a local deputy in San Luis Potosí, was accompanying a group of migrants en route, sources close to him have confirmed to EL PAÍS. The popular activist, recognized for his social complaints, had suffered several attacks in recent years. Last October he was kidnapped, and they found him after 12 hours beaten and thrown on a hill. The Search Commission has issued the alert on Tuesday about his disappearance and the Prosecutors’ Offices of three States are now collaborating to locate him.

The Mijis wore blue jeans, a shirt and a blue jacket. They saw him on the last day of January at the Las Fuentes hotel, he was driving his Dodge truck in the direction of Monterrey, according to his search file. Somewhere along the way, Carrizales was detained by special forces agents, known as the GAFES. “I couldn’t talk because they had me detained and what I want is to get out of here now,” he says in his last audio on February 2, “I keep marking you on the road.” Six days later, just silence.

The Office of the Prosecutor for Disappeared Persons of Coahuila and the general of Nuevo León —which claims to have received a request for collaboration also from that of San Luis Potosí, where the disappearance complaint was filed— are collaborating in the search. At the moment, not even his vehicle has been found.

The alert jumps just three months after the last scare. On October 31, the family reported that they had lost contact with El Mijis when he was on his way to a Lalo Mora concert in San Luis Potosí. Carrizales was going to make a peaceful protest at the event for the singer’s alleged sexual abuse of a fan. After hours of searching he was located by the National Guard in the municipality of Zaragoza, he was beaten but alive. The history of attacks is long, in 2019 he survived an attack when he was still a deputy for San Luis Potosí. His car was shot six times from a motorcycle. He was unharmed. He acknowledged that he had received previous threats: “Due to the seriousness and intentions of certain groups, I fear for my safety and that of my family,” he assured then on his Twitter profile.

The Mijis became a social and media phenomenon when he was elected local legislator in 2018. Carrizales won through the coalition Together We Will Make History, the formula of Andrés Manuel López Obrador made up of Morena, the Social Encounter Party and the Party of the Job. “I cannot deny that López Obrador was a Boomerang of support, but I have a lot of work to support me. I am not from Morena, I am a proposal from the PT but I competed for the coalition, ”he told this newspaper.

Then he had to face harsh criticism for his origin and his tattoos. He even had to deny that he had a criminal record, “I have been told naco, cholo, brayan, I have been swept away by my appearance.” His political discourse focused precisely on making visible the demands of the most disadvantaged sectors of Mexico: poverty, exclusion, racism and violence. In 2019, she participated in a hunger strike with Bryan LeBarón to demand justice for a teacher who had been unjustly imprisoned for almost 20 years. Her latest posts on social networks denounced attacks on women and disappearances of migrant children. Now it is the activist who is in search.

