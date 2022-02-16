This is the new Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4Matic+, which is a very cumbersome way of describing something that only needs two words: electric super sedan. It is the little brother of the AMG EQS 53. Tick the Dynamic Plus Package, put it in Race Start mode with the boost function and you will see 100 km/h appear on the dashboard in 3.3 seconds. Just as fast as the Audi RS e-tron GT. The top speed is 240 km/h.

Is that a… deafening silence that we detect? After all, AMG’s strong point has always been a fire-breathing V8. They hope that the 687 horsepower from two electric motors (one on each axle) will make up for a lot with AMG fans. Without the Dynamic Plus package, it has 626 hp. At the same time, Mercedes-AMG introduces the EQE 43 with 476 hp, a top speed of 210 km/h and a 0-to-100 time of 4.2 seconds.

Complicated adjustments to the electric motors

The two electric motors of the EQE are specifically tailored to the wishes of AMG. Technically that means ‘customized windings and laminations, stronger currents and a specific inverter’. To clarify, Mercedes says the rear engine will have a “six-phase design, based on two windings with three phases each.” Glad we clarified that.

Of course, there are various driving modes to select. For example, Slippery and Comfort limit the power to 50 and 80 percent respectively, Sport gets 90 percent of the power, while only Sport+ and Race Start benefit from the full 100 percent. Race Start with all the trimmings naturally gets 110 percent.

The suspension of the Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 has of course been adjusted

Right, enough numbers. The Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 gets specially tuned adaptive dampers, AMG-specific wishbones and stiffer stabilizers. For context, AMG says that this set-up is broadly similar to that found in the AMG EQS and AMG GT 4-Door Coupé. Rear-axle steering is also provided.

The brakes are huge. Although the electric motors do most of the braking work, it is important for a performance car that good brakes are present. After all, the braking power decreases when the batteries are fully charged and even then you want to be able to brake as much as possible. Mercedes mounts (optional ceramic) discs of 415 millimeters at the front and 378 millimeters at the rear. An i-Booster must ensure that the electrical recuperation mixes well with the standard braking, so that the braking feels like any other AMG.

There is artificial engine noise in the Mercedes-AMG EQE 53

Like big brother AMG EQS, the fast EQE gets artificial noise pumped in, with there also being an Authentic mode. The EQE’s exterior has been enhanced with a new black grille, body-coloured front bumper, new front bumper and splitter, new side skirts, a new diffuser and AMG wheels. Everything is of course optimized for aero because of the range.