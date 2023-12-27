The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that “this year’s final package” includes air defenses and artillery munitions. She urged a Congress divided on aid to Ukraine to “act quickly” to ensure continued support.

US President Joe Biden made supporting Ukraine a priority, and US weapons and financial aid played a decisive role in helping the pro-Western country in its war against Russia, which possesses much greater military capabilities.

But Republican lawmakers want to stop the support, and have refused to approve a new package unless Democrats first agree to strict measures to curb migration across the southern border of the United States.

The value of the latest batch of aid amounts to $250 million, and includes “air defense ammunition, other components of air defense systems, additional ammunition for missile launcher systems, 155 mm and 105 mm artillery ammunition, anti-armor ammunition, and more than 15 million rounds of ammunition,” according to the Ministry of Defense. External.

The statement stressed the importance of the US-led coalition to help Ukraine, noting that “more than 50 countries” are participating in it.

“It is imperative that Congress act as quickly as possible to advance our national security interests by helping Ukraine defend itself,” it said.

A week ago, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby made it clear that the next package of US military aid would be the last available.

“We will need Congress to act without delay,” Kirby said.

Democrats in the Senate, where they have a slim majority, tried to pressure Republicans in December to reach an agreement, but little progress was made.

Congress has gone into recess and will reconvene on January 8th.