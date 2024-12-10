The race for the best value on all of Wall Street seems increasingly clear. To find the ‘winner’ the market asks itself a question:Who can be the great beneficiary of AI? Faced with this question in 2023, the answer was clear, Nvidia, which sells the support (the chips) of this new technological revolution. Throughout the year, the semiconductor giant remained positioned to repeat its leadership. However, the rise had already been enormous and investors set their sights on Vistra, an energy company (specialized in nuclear) that seems to be emerging as one of the big winners in the energy demand that data centers using this technology will generate.

However, underground, it was always a firm that went under the radar. Palantirwhose stock market awakening is now totally impossible to ignore after consolidating the first position of the S&P 500 with increases of 330% and entering the Nasdaq 100 through the front door. The firm made its official debut on November 26 in the technological index most important worldwide. This firm also debuted in the S&P 500 on September 23, replacing American Airlines.

Palantior Technologies is an American software firm specializing in big data. Its big businesses are defense, being contracted by the US intelligence services and the Department of Defense to fight terrorism, investigate fraud and provide their services in the “information war”. The fight against terrorist groups was their first business, but they continued to expand into all the defense areas they could.

Apart from this business segment, known as Palantir Gotham, there are also Palantir Apollo and Palantir Foundryits other commercial branch dedicated to providing its big data software to all types of funds, banks and financial services companies to improve their decision making. And they are not only banks, they also have clients such as Ferrari and Airbus, for whom they collect data on their products and consumers to study what points they can improve.

The firm has two souls and they operate almost equally in their accounts. Your government business, with 55% of its total income in 2023 and the commercial, which represents the rest. On both fronts, its various applications allow patterns to be generated from the mass of data that is being collected both for the troops in Afghanistan (the place where they began to make a name for themselves) and for the decisions of JP Morgan, one of their clients.

With this as its business model, Palantir has been fighting for two years to become one of the great software references in Artificial Intelligence. In that sense, although in 2023 he seemed nothing more than a contenderin 2024 investors have taken the company’s AI initiative completely seriously. Palantir was already an expert in gathering all the information from companies and the US defense service into algorithms, now it is managing to go one step further by offering this same service but with its own Artificial Intelligence platform known as AIP.

This product has been a true catalyst in its sales because, according to Forrester Research, its platform would be at the level of the most advanced ones, particularly those of Alphabet and Microsoft. “Palantir’s AIP platform has solid capabilities in data ingestion and preparation, with intuitive user interfaces and automation,” defended the firm. This is resulting in new contracts, sales increases and renegotiations of those it already had. The firm has also achieved reach an agreement with Microsoft to be able to use the Open AI code in various models of its platform, something that has excited the market.

Proof of this is that the US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) announced on Monday that it was expanding its commitment valued at 36.8 million euros for it to offer this artificial intelligence platform and the new functionalities of mission management. “USSOCOM remains at the forefront in the adoption of emerging technology and we look forward to this new phase of our long-standing partnership,” said Akash Jain, President of Palantir.

“The world is in the middle of an artificial intelligence revolution and we are at the center of it”

This has already landed in its results with clear growth. The last quarter the firm recorded revenues close to 725 million dollars compared to the scarce 550 million that he harvested at this point. For its part, the consensus of Bloomberg analysts is clear that a stage of powerful growth is coming. If in 2023 the firm achieved a turnover of 2,230 million dollars, now in 2024 they assume that it will reach 2,810 million. For its part, by 2025 this will continue to grow to 3,500 million and in 2026 it will reach new heights with an increase to 4,222 million.

“Our business growth is accelerating and our financial performance is exceeding expectations as we We satisfy an unwavering demand” of government and commercial customers in the U.S., Palantir CEO Alex Karp wrote in a letter to shareholders following the results presentation. “The world is in the midst of a US-driven artificial intelligence revolution that is transforming industries and economies, and we are at the center of it.”

Chief Revenue Officer Ryan Taylor said Palantir closed 104 new deals exceeding $1 million during the third quarter, largely thanks to its unconventional sales strategy of holding boot camps to teach customers how to use its tools. These agreements crystallized in an increase in 54% commercial business and 40% government business.

The twist with the chips

For its part, Palantir has especially resonated in the markets due to the feeling that, with Trump, a somewhat more complicated era arrives for semiconductors that will now find themselves at the center of aggressive trade wars. Proof of this is that this week China opened an investigation against Nvidia.

Semiconductors were the big winners so far in the AI ​​revolution. In that sense, part of the money that had been concentrated in chips is now seeking new horizons in AI and this firm has emerged as one of the best options. According to Michael Toomey, chief trading officer at Jefferies, this outperformance represents “a record move for software compared to semiconductors.” Still, the change “barely makes a dent in the 10-year graph” of their relative performance, suggesting there is room for the trend to continue.”

“Software lagged behind, but appears to be the next AI winner, although it could also benefit if the new administration is more lenient on regulation and M&A,” said Bill Stone, chief investment officer at Glenview Trust in a statement. to Bloomberg. On the other hand, “There is so much good news in chips, “especially in AI chips, where the valuation has skyrocketed at a time when there is more uncertainty.”

“I see uncertainty in chips. We will see more focus on AI software”

The extent of the rotation will depend on how things play out under the Trump administration. Sean O’Hara, president of Pacer ETF Distributors, sees “a lot of uncertainty for investors.” chip makers over tariffs“That has created the potential for volatility, especially since chip stocks have already seen a big AI-related rally. “At the same time, I think we will see an increased focus on AI software.”

However, it is not all good news as many Wall Street analysts believe that the euphoria has been totally excessive. Even though every season of results are raising their price target as the landing of AI in their accounts becomes more and more real, the reality is that their forecasts are still far below their current performance.

Only three consensus firms recommend buying their securities and they are some secondary ones like Wedbush. Morningstar, Jefferies, Mizuho or RBC capital recommend selling. In fact, the average target price of the total of the 25 analysts who follow the value is in the $40 per share, down 44% of the price at which it is currently trading. It remains to be seen if there is a correction as these experts believe and the firm manages to impose the good feelings that have catapulted it to the throne of Wall Street in 2024.